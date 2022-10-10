Examining What Makes Tezos, Loopring, and Big Eyes Coin Fantastic Investment Options in the Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is dire. With each passing day, crypto regulars are finding it harder to choose suitable cryptocurrencies to invest in. As the bear market rages on, crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, are already finding new and exciting strategies to maintain the stability of their investments within the current climate.

One of the most popular strategies is long-term cryptocurrency investing. It involves making bulky purchases of promising altcoins, with the potential to yield massive returns in the long run. Long-term cryptocurrency investments are a tested and trusted strategy and can help holders in a bear market. This makes it an ideal solution for struggling crypto investors.

To that effect, this piece examines three altcoins with the potential to yield massive returns within the current climate. Here’s what makes Tezos (XTZ), Loopring (LRC), and new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) fantastic investment options in the ongoing bear market.

Tezos (XTZ) – The Reputable Platform

XTZ is the native cryptocurrency of Tezos, a notable crypto platform within the industry that supports smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). It is a platform that came about when a decentralized organization known as The DAO was hacked and lost $50 million in 2016. Tezos (XTZ) is reputable for introducing a governance model that enables coin holders to participate in the system’s operation and future to prevent issues, such as future hacks and coding failures.

Its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto-related operations, such as payment fees, network governance, and user interaction. XTZ is available on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Loopring (LRC) – Cracking down on Scalability Issues

Loopring (LRC) is a notable Ethereum (ETH) based Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) platform within the industry. It is reputable for providing feasible solutions to the scalability issues that Ethereum (ETH) faces by providing an ideal environment where trading and payments are faster, cheaper, and more accessible. Loopring (LRC) is one of the many blockchain-based platforms championing the cryptocurrency cause within global communities.

Its native cryptocurrency, LRC, plays an integral part in its ecosystem and operations. LRC facilitates all crypto-related activities on Loopring, including network governance, payment fees, and user interaction. As an Ethereum (ETH) based asset, it is available on several crypto platforms worldwide and the Loopring exchange.

Introducing Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

For some time now, the upcoming meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), has dominated the news headlines within the cryptocurrency industry. It is one of the most talked about cryptos and the moment. Currently, in its presale, it naturally attracts interest from crypto investors within the ongoing bear market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is highly appealing. With exciting features, such as an exciting roadmap, a massive supply, commitment to community development and charitable causes, and a lack of gas fees, it is easy to see why the token dominates the industry news.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the third stage of its presale, meaning it is time for potential investors to buy the coin at a bargain rate before it explodes on the market. It is better to make haste in purchasing the token now than to feel like you lost out later. See more information on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) by following the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL