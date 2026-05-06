Big Tech’s Truce , Apple, Google, and Microsoft Jointly Draft an “AI Constitution”

In recent months, a certain type of gathering has begun to take place in Washington; these meetings typically don’t make the front pages. Sitting in the same meeting room are senior policy executives from Apple, Google, and Microsoft, frequently accompanied by a few federal officials and occasionally by a representative from OpenAI or xAI. It’s awful coffee.

The agendas are complicated. Additionally, the work being done, albeit slowly and not necessarily in unison, amounts to what the media has begun to refer to as Big Tech’s “AI Constitution.” There isn’t just one document. Despite intense competition on every other front, the firms have determined that this expanding, multi-layered set of voluntary safety obligations is better than whatever Congress may eventually impose.

Topic Snapshot Details Subject Coordinated AI safety framework among major U.S. tech firms Lead Companies Apple, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta Government Liaison Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) Pre-Deployment Access Agreement Reached in May 2026 with Google, Microsoft, and xAI Original Voluntary Pact Signed by Apple in July 2024 alongside Google, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI Microsoft 2026 Capex Reportedly approaching $80 billion, driven by AI growth of 123% year-over-year Apple’s Strategy “Apple Intelligence” focused on on-device, privacy-preserving AI Pentagon Partnerships Microsoft, Google, SpaceX, and OpenAI with the Department of Defense Notable Holdout Anthropic, reportedly under pressure to expand DoD work Regulatory Shift Move toward continuous oversight rather than one-time model approvals Public Framing “Responsible innovation” and trust-building

The most significant advancement occurred in May 2026 when Google, Microsoft, and xAI decided to provide early access to their most sophisticated models for pre-deployment assessment to the Commerce Department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation. Only completely operating in 2025, CAISI has subtly grown to become one of the nation’s most significant regulatory organizations.

As is customary, Apple has remained somewhat out of the spotlight, relying instead on its on-device AI architecture as a sort of structural solution to the privacy issues that other companies are currently resolving. Tim Cook’s team seems to have made the decision that privacy is the company’s regulatory shield, and they are placing a lot of bets on it.

When you consider how recently these businesses were publicly disparaging one another, the collaboration becomes even more impressive. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, made fun of Google’s AI demonstrations. OpenAI’s exclusive Microsoft collaboration is being challenged by Sundar Pichai.

Apple’s methodical, gradual hesitation to join the generative AI frenzy until it had a product that it truly wanted to release. As it is, the ceasefire is not a friendship. It’s a computation. The expense of public AI failures, particularly those that result in congressional hearings, has surpassed the cost of working together on baseline safety criteria for each of them.

AI infrastructure will account for the majority of Microsoft’s projected $80 billion in capital expenditures in 2026. Antitrust authorities would typically take notice of the company’s 123% year-over-year increase in AI revenue.

Rather, it has created an odd dynamic in which Microsoft’s size is exactly what makes its involvement in safety frameworks so crucial. When the three biggest vendors of AI infrastructure agree on a standard, it effectively becomes an industry standard. Washington has discreetly begun to employ that leverage.

Big Tech’s Truce , Apple, Google, and Microsoft Jointly Draft an “AI Constitution”

The story is complicated by the Pentagon dimension. By incorporating cutting-edge models into secret networks for anything from logistics to threat assessment, Microsoft, Google, SpaceX, and OpenAI have all increased their collaboration with the Department of Defense.

In contrast, Anthropic has apparently been under pressure to increase its DoD role and has been more circumspect about doing so. There seems to be a rival, less publicized version of the AI Constitution being negotiated behind closed doors, and the distinction between the two is not always as obvious as the policy briefings imply.

The historical pattern is difficult to ignore. Prior to being compelled to adopt official regulations, the banking sector developed voluntary standards. The telecom behemoths followed suit. Big Tech is currently implementing its own version of that strategy in the hopes that by taking part in oversight, they will have greater control over its final form than they would if they opposed it.

Whether the public and Congress determine that the voluntary frameworks are genuinely effective will determine whether the strategy succeeds. There is conflicting early evidence. There is a real truce. But one private meeting at a time, the constitution is still being drafted.