Gateway 2 approval achieved for 484-bed PBSA scheme on Malago Road, Bristol

Work commenced early 2026, with practical completion expected in time for the start of the 2028 academic year

PBSA scheme located 100m from Bedminster train station, and 11 minutes’ walk from the University of Bristol’s new Temple Quarter campus

Watkin Jones, the leading UK developer and manager of residential properties for rent, is pleased to confirm it has achieved Gateway 2 approval for its 484‑bed purpose-built student accommodation (‘PBSA’) scheme on Malago Road within Bristol’s Temple Quarter.

The development is being delivered on behalf of a joint venture (“JV”) between Watkin Jones and Maslow Capital, a real estate finance manager focused on the UK and European markets.

Reaching Gateway 2 verifies that the scheme has secured all required approvals, financing, and contractual arrangements, enabling it to progress into the next stage. Construction began on site in early 2026, highlighting Watkin Jones’ strong delivery capability and its track record for bringing forward high-quality, sustainably designed projects in key urban locations.

Originally announced in December 2025, the Malago Road scheme will regenerate a brownfield plot into a modern, thoughtfully designed student community located just 100 metres from Bedminster station and an 11‑minute walk from the University of Bristol’s new Temple Quarter campus.

The development will comprise studio accommodation and 30 non‑ensuite rooms across three blocks, with part of the scheme to be operated under a nomination agreement with the University of Bristol. In line with Watkin Jones’ high sustainability standards, the scheme is targeting ratings of BREEAM Excellent, EPC B, and WiredScore Platinum. The project remains on schedule for completion for the 2028 academic year.

This milestone reinforces Watkin Jones’ focus on delivering sustainable assets that broaden income streams and support long‑term value creation, while also demonstrating the Group’s agile and efficient approach to project delivery.

Gwyn Pritchard, Managing Director at Watkin Jones, commented:

“The achievement of attaining Gateway 2 for our Malago Road scheme reflects the strength of our partnerships, the quality of our design, and the hard work of our teams. With construction already underway, we are pleased to be progressing a development that will regenerate a brownfield site and deliver high‑quality, sustainable student homes in a prime location. This project underlines our commitment to creating thoughtful, future‑ready student accommodation, and we look forward to progressing the project towards completion in time for the start of the 2028 academic year.”

Sky Mapson, Senior Director of Origination at Maslow Capital, commented:

“Gateway 2 approval is an important milestone for Malago Road and reinforces our conviction in the strength of the scheme. Bristol continues to demonstrate clear demand for well-located, purpose-built student accommodation, and this development is particularly well positioned given its connectivity and proximity to the University of Bristol’s growing Temple Quarter campus. We are pleased to be partnering with Watkin Jones to support the delivery of an asset that is well aligned with the city’s long-term needs.”