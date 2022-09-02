New Office in Northampton for Reeds Solicitors

Reeds Solicitors LLP a leading national law firm has opened its doors to its latest office in Northampton.

Criminal defence solicitor Waqar Ali will be leading the new Northampton office. Prior to his latest appointment Ali was previously based in the firm’s Milton Keynes office, as an experienced duty solicitor covering the Northampton, Kettering, Wellingborough, and Corby areas.

Waqar specialises exclusively in criminal defence work. He provides advice, assistance, and representation to clients in relation to a broad spectrum of criminal matters in the police stations and the Magistrates courts. He has defended both privately funded and legally aided clients successfully in some of the most serious and complex criminal cases across England including murder, kidnap, and drug conspiracies.

The opening of the Northampton office brings Reeds’ total portfolio of offices to 23 across England and Wales. Waqar will be supported by criminal solicitor Angela Lewis and office manager, Emma Downes, as they look to grow the team.

Reeds’ managing partner, Jan Matthews commented on the opening saying, “We are excited to be opening in Northampton. Despite all the problems currently facing the profession in relation to legal aid, we are determined to keep going and to expand. As one of the UK’s leading and largest legal aid firms in the country we are having to adapt our strategy but not dampen our ambitions. We strongly believe that everybody deserves top quality legal defence no matter where they come from, and we are determined to continue to provide such services by also expanding our private criminal practice.”

Northampton team leader and criminal solicitor, Waqar Ali, added, “I feel privileged to be working at a firm like Reeds whose dedication to social justice is clear. Opening in Northampton at a time of crisis in the legal system is not only brave, but a testament to the firm’s tenacity to provide the very best services for all. I, and the team, are looking forward to getting started and building on our already enviable reputation in Northampton.”

The Northampton office will be located at 5-7 Fish Street, Northampton, NN1 2AA.