Arizona Muse Guest Speaker at The Conscious Edit Pop-up Opening Night

The Conscious Edit pop-up store from Lone Design Club , in partnership with The Crown Estate, brings sustainably-conscious brands to the mainstream. Launching last night at 84-86 Regent Street , guests enjoyed a panel talk with a special guest speaker, model, activist and founder of DIRT charity, Arizona Muse. Moderated by Amy Nguyen, a sustainability researcher and contributor to Forbes and The Times, Arizona was joined on the panel by Sara Vaughan, an innovator, positive change maker and creator of brands and companies with purpose and host of the podcast series “Start Somewhere” and Rebecca Morter, Founder and CEO of disruptive omnichannel, Lone Design Club.

The evening began with an introduction to the store’s message from The Crown Estate’s, Leanne Catterall, who then passed it over to the panel to discuss the challenges in the industry, making an impact and the small steps we can all take toward a greener future for people and the planet.

Arizona Muse, Sara Vaughan Rebecca Mortar and Amy Nguyen talk about all things impact at The Conscious Edit pop-up store at 84-86 Regent Street, London.

Amy Nguyen comments “The launch of The Conscious Edit onto Regent Street signals the start of a critical shift towards more responsible patterns of consumption in the fashion industry and beyond. Aligning our spending to our values has never been more important.

The ability to unite innovators and creators championing environmental and social sustainability in this space is a testament to the LDC community’s hard work and purpose-driven mission.

Last night, it was great to bring together Sara, Arizona and Rebecca as thought-leaders and inspirational women in this space to discuss how we can all use our platforms and voices to make an impact and champion change”.

Following the panel talk, guests enjoyed the store, with drinks from sponsors El Sueño tequila and Dalston Soda with music from DJ Marcelina Wick and a BBC Introducing curated acoustic set by Keep Vibes Near.

Visitors to The Conscious Edit were able to browse sustainably-conscious fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands and discover how these brands are making a positive impact. With their stories mapped out throughout the store and a selection displaying tangible metrics around the store’s three pillars, ​​environmental impact, ethical and social impact and due diligence verified by our partners at Compare Ethics.

Guests making their pledges towards a more sustainable lifestyle at LDC X The Crown Estate The Conscious Edit Pop-up Pledge Wall.

Alongside new, the store promotes repair, customisation and rental. Bring your pre-loved items for repair in our repair zone in partnership with Sojo. Digitize your wardrobe with Whering, the app that helps users truly appreciate the gems they already own. And discover our rental zone in partnership with Rotaro which highlights the beautiful garments available on the rental and resale markets.

DIRT Charity founder Arizona Muse “Many businesses state future stats and how they will reach a goal by 2030 or some distant date. Generally, these targets are unrealistic and what I believe is more meaningful is to talk about what we are doing now. Let’s discuss realistic goals and achievements and what action is being taken towards a greener future.

It is great to see stores emerging like The Conscious Edit, giving a platform to discuss these topics and support the brands out there trying their best to do more and better”.

The Conscious Edit will run until the 28th of September 2022, open from 10 am- 7 pm each day, with 20 events and activities scheduled across the month.

LDC X The Crown Estate The Conscious Edit Pop-up

84-86 Regent Street, London, W1B 5RS