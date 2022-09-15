Live Captions vs Cart Captioning: The Differences

When it comes to captioning your videos, there are two main options: live captions and cart captioning. Both have their own unique benefits and drawbacks, so it can be difficult to decide which option is best for you.

In this article, we will discuss the differences between live captions and cart captioning, so that you can make an informed decision about which type of captioning is right for you!

What Are Live Captions?

Live captions are created in real-time, as the event or program is happening, and provide real-time captioning – text layers that appear over the video, in sync with the audio. This is in contrast to pre-recorded captions, which are created ahead of time and then added to the video.

Live captions are typically used for events such as live broadcasts, webinars, and conferences. They can also be used in educational settings, such as lectures and presentations. Live captions can be created manually by a human operator, or they can be generated automatically using speech recognition software.

In either case, the goal is to provide a written record of the event that is happening in real-time, so that viewers can follow along even if they cannot hear the audio.

What is Cart Captioning?

Cart captioning (Communication Access Realtime Translation) is the process of providing captions for live or pre-recorded programs. This can be done in real-time, or it can be added to a recording after the fact. In either case, cart captioning can be an important tool for making sure that viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing have access to the same information as everyone else.

Cart captioning is typically provided by a team of trained captioners, who use specialized software to transcribe the audio of a program in real time. This transcript is then displayed on the screen, usually at the bottom of the frame.

While cart captioning can be a valuable service, it is important to note that it is not perfect. There may be some errors in the transcription, and viewers may still miss some of the audio information. However, for many viewers, cart captioning is the only way to access live or recorded programs.

The Differences Between Live and Cart Captioning

Live captions can be created manually by a human operator, or they can be generated automatically using speech recognition software, while cart captioning is typically provided by a team of trained captioners, who use specialized software to transcribe the audio of a program in real-time.

Another difference is that cart captioning is not perfect, and there may be some errors in the transcription, while live captioning is typically more accurate.

Using Each One in a Different Situation

There are many platforms and channels that now offer live captioning as a way to include diverse audiences. Some of these platforms include:

–Zoom

-YouTube

-Facebook

-Instagram

The features and functionalities of each platform differ, so you should choose the one that best fits your needs. In order to make their presentations more accessible, many webinar presenters have begun using live captions.

Among educational settings and live broadcasts, cart captioning is most commonly used. In spite of its value, cart captioning is not without its flaws. Despite the transcription’s accuracy, some audio information may still be missed by viewers. Cart captioning, however, is the only means of accessing live or recorded programming for many viewers.

Which Captioning Method You Should Choose?

The answer to this question depends on your needs and preferences. If you need captions for a live event, then live captioning is the best option. If you need captions for a recorded program, then cart captioning may be the better choice.

You should also take into consideration the fact that live captioning based on Ai is developing and improving every day, meaning that the result will be more accurate than before.

Conclusion

Live captioning and cart captioning are two different ways to provide captions for events. Live captioning is typically more accurate, but cart captioning is a more popular way to access live or recorded programs for many viewers.

The answer to which captioning method you should choose depends on your needs and preferences but it’s important to remember that many of the offered live captioning services are using artificial intelligence which is proving to be a game changer in the industry.