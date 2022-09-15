Antigua & Barbuda Diplomat Dario Item Extends Condolences for HM Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of stability and fortitude during a time of great change and uncertainty. She was an unwavering supporter of the Commonwealth, an institution that continues to make an invaluable contribution to our world.

As we mourn her loss, support and condolences pour in from around for the Royal Family as governments and various organizations reaffirm their commitment to continue working together to build a better future for all.

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the world’s longest-reigning monarchs, and her death at the age of ninety-six has prompted an outpouring of tributes from around the globe.

Among the diplomats who extended his support and deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and its people, is H.E. Dr. Dario Item, Antigua and Barbuda’s Permanent Representative to the UNWTO, who joined the government of Antigua and Barbuda in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of ninety-six.

In support and solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Ambassador Dario Item has shared that the Antigua and Barbuda Embassy in Madrid has set its flag at half mast till the funeral.

“As a sign of mourning and deep respect for Queen Elizabeth II, the flag of Antigua and Barbuda at the Embassy will be flown at half mast until the day of the funeral.”

In a statement, Ambassador Dario Item described Queen Elizabeth as “a remarkable human being who has left an indelible mark on our world during her long and illustrious life.”

He went on to say that, “Her Majesty was a symbol of stability and fortitude during a time of great change and uncertainty. She was an unwavering supporter of the Commonwealth, an institution that continues to make an invaluable contribution to our world.”

Ambassador Item expressed his condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family, noting that “I join the government, people of Antigua and Barbuda, along with many others around the world in mourning the loss of one of history’s most remarkable women.”

