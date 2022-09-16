ScreamWorks blurs line between theatre and reality with its brand-new Immersive Horror Experience – BLOODBATH
London, UK – From 21 to 31 October 2022, Jack – one of London’s most sadistic serial killers – has agreed to open the doors of his kill rooms to the general public.
Guests will be met at a public location in London’s historic Shoreditch and transported blindfolded to Jack’s secret subterranean facility. Guests will be admitted in small groups of eight to ten people and, for approximately 60 minutes, will wander through elaborately detailed sets, dark tunnels and grisly kill rooms, meeting sinister characters and desperate victims and discovering clues about the tragic past which shaped a neglected boy into a ruthless killer.
BLOODBATH IS TRULY IMMERSIVE
BLOODBATH is truly immersive in that guests are not merely witnesses to the events of the night but will actually become part of Jack’s horrific story. Guests will be able to change the outcome of their experience by applying the knowledge that they have acquired throughout the event.
“Our event shares similarities with Punchdrunk’s, but our guests don’t just witness the story—they become part of it! The aim is to make our guests feel as though they have been transported into a horror movie – into their worst nightmare.” – Gary Stocker, CEO, ScreamWorks
FANS OF THE TRUE CRIME GENRE WILL LOVE BLOODBATH
BLOODBATH gives true crime fans unique access to the inner psychology and life of a real serial killer. Participants will have the opportunity to piece together Jack’s story to truly understand the motivations behind his Great Work.
BLOODBATH IS NOT FOR THE FAINT-HEARTED
ScreamWorks requires all guests to sign a personal liability waiver before entering BLOODBATH.
“This event is not for the faint-hearted. This production contains blood, nudity and scenes of brutality that guests will likely find distressing.” – Gary Stocker, CEO, ScreamWorks
NOTES TO EDITORS:
The team behind ScreamWorks have more than 30 years’ experience in producing live events and have worked on some of the largest and most successful Halloween fright night experiences in the UK including ScareNation, Dr Carnevil & The Circus of Fear and ScreamLand.
The CEO of ScreamWorks is Gary Stocker, who is available for interview. Previous credits include:
