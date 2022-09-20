Uniglo (GLO) Ushering In An Age Of DeFi That Uniswap (UNI) And Chiliz (CHZ) Holders Will FOMO Over

The crowd’s intellect is also called swarm intelligence. Time, and time again, collective hive minds have outperformed individual investors in the stock market. And a new age in DeFi is coming that is based on this concept.

Rather than always being every man and woman for themselves, as the case may be on DeFi platforms such as Uniswap (UNI), or when investing in individual blockchains that support competing assets such as Chiliz (CHZ), DeFi makes it possible for people to come together and work together to wisely invest their money.

One such project that is taking advantage of swarm intelligence is called Uniglo (GLO). Uniglo is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on building a diversified treasury full of all assets. Because it’s a DAO, all the investment decisions are decided upon by the community of GLO holders.

The idea of Uniglo is to build up a massive treasure trove of digital and real-world assets, including not only cryptocurrencies and NFTs but also stocks, gold, real estate, fine art, etc. Anything that can be tokenized is fair game. Unfortunately, this isn’t the kind of portfolio you can put together by frequenting Uniswap.

Group investing is nothing new. We’ve had mutual funds, ETFs, and other assets that give holders a diversified portfolio. However, until now, all of these assets have been subject to the whims of the markets. Uniglo changes all that by offering a way to not only tame volatility but also benefit from it.

This works because whenever anyone buys or sells GLO, they contribute 5% of their stack to the treasury. Thus money is constantly flowing no matter which way the market is headed. And the more volatile the needs, the faster the Uniglo treasury grows.

Meanwhile, two different burn mechanisms assure that the token is eternally deflationary. One is automatic and controlled by the Uniglo smart contract. The other is manual. First, 2% of all aftermarket sales of GLO (1% each for buyers and sellers) is automatically burned. Again, the more volatile the markets become, the faster the circulating supply of GLO falls. Also, the community can vote to burn tokens if they feel the price could use a boost.

The best part about this is that Uniglo is still in ICO mode. The platform launches in mid-October. So you can avoid all the aftermarket royalties between now and then by getting in on the presale. The token price is currently only $0.013, but it will go up again on September 15th. Additionally, all unsold tokens will be burned prior to launch, which could raise the price again.

The best time to get in on any DeFi platform is during the ICO. This is even more true with Uniglo as the tokenomics of Uniglo greatly favor early investors, especially presale investors.

If you think about it, diversified investing really can’t get much simpler than this. All you have to do to gain exposure to a vastly diversified portfolio is buy and hold the GLO token. This simplicity gives Uiglo a real shot at being the first DeFi platform to see mass adoption.

