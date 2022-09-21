THE JEWEL IN THE CROWN
They called her Elizabeth
The jewel in the crown
She outshone rubies and diamonds
In her coronation gown
Enriching the common wealth
She glittered on the world stage
A wife, a mother, our monarch and queen
The royal gem of our age
(Michael Charles Ashby, Sidmouth)
In remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022
