The Most-Loved COSRX Skincare Products with 100K+ of 5-Star Reviews

Derm beauty brand, COSRX, has announced its sale of viral TikTok skincare products at the Amazon Prime Early Access sale – the fall version of Prime Day.

As the weather changes you might have noticed that your regular skincare routine isn’t working quite as well. Maybe your skin is feeling drier, your T-zone is oilier, or redness has crept in?

But there’s hope! COSRX’s fall skincare saviors are on sale! This October promotion comes at the perfect time to give your bathroom counter a makeover, helping you ease back to school and update your skincare routine for the cooler months.

For Amazon Prime Early Access sale 2022, COSRX is aiming to upgrade people’s fall skincare routine with a special offer on hero products. This will take place on October 11th and 12th.

Here are COSRX’s best-performing products on Amazon Prime Early Access sale 2022:

– Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence: 9% off £17.59

– Advanced Snail 92 Mucin Cream: 22% £16.4

– Master Patch Original Fit: 17% £4.99

– AHA/BHA Clarifying Toner: 21% £11.42

– BHA Blackhead Power Liquid: 23% £13.91

It’s the perfect excuse to reward yourself and replenish your stock with the perks and beauty savings on Amazon Prime. It could be as simple as rewarding yourself by shopping ahead of time with the early perks and beauty savings on Amazon Prime.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX’s all-time bestselling Advanced Snail Mucin Essence has a very unique, slimy texture. But this lightweight essence absorbs quickly into your skin, so there’s no stickiness or residue left behind.

It has over 18,000 + five-star reviews and many say it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin. It also fades the appearance of dark spots, evening out skin tone and texture for a natural, healthy glow that will leave you confident even when makeup free. So, how does the snail essence help the skin? Snail secretion filtrate often referred to as snail mucin, is a powerful ingredient that is known for its effectiveness in restoring skin barrier and function. Plus, snail mucin is a substance that helps with hydration as well. As the skin barrier restores its function, the skin will naturally become stronger, and ultimately make the skin less sensitive and prone to breakouts.





Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

Containing 92 percent of the amazing ingredient snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving skin feeling soft and plump. Hundreds of reviewers have praised the cream’s results, calling it a “staple moisturizer,” “the holy grail,” and “my new obsession.” One reviewer said that it made a “huge improvement in just one week,” adding, “[it] helped clear a bad acne flare-up in about six days of adding it to my routine!”





Master Patch Original Fit

COSRX Master Patch Original Fit sells at an incredible rate of one every 25 seconds. As a No. 1 seller on Amazon in the Beauty & Personal Care category (and the ‘Amazon Choice’ for spot patches), backed by more than 10,500 glowing Amazon reviews, you can choose between packs of 72, 96, 120, or 240 — enough to last you a while! Each pack of these affordable pimple patches contains small, medium, and large hydrocolloid patches to cover up and heal your acne of various sizes with its multi-pronged approach. First, the physical patch helps to keep you from touching and picking at the spot, protects the area, and creates an ideal environment that helps speed up the healing process.



Looking for COSRX’s skincare products to shop? Check out https://www.amazon.co.uk/cosrx.



