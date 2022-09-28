Uniglo.io (GLO) Presale Clock Is Ticking, Buy Early Or Get Left Behind On Ethereum (ETH), And Uniswap (UNI) Alike Gains

The Uniglo (GLO) presale is now underway, and those looking to buy in early will want to act fast. The project is being launched on the Ethereum (ETH) network and looks to offer considerable gains for investors like ETH or UNI once did. However, with only a limited number of tokens available during the presale, buyers will need to act quickly to get their hands on some GLO.

What is Uniglo (GLO)?

Uniglo presale is nearing its end, so let’s learn more about this fascinating project before it launches on exchanges.

Uniglo’s uniqueness lies in its multi-asset-backed treasury that will hold various precious assets across multiple chains in the digital vault. The vault is completely dependent on the community votes. So, as a DAO, Uniglo will let its investors decide what assets to acquire for the vault, what to sell, etc. The users will also be responsible for choosing what amount of GLO tokens to buy back from the market for burning purposes. Burning is a popular method to reduce the overall supply of tokens and help it get more scarce. While it’s not new to the industry, Uniglo’s method, the so-called Ultra-burn feature, has no analog on the market, as it also includes an automotive 2% burn on every GLO sale.

Uniglo is joining the industry exactly when the world desperately needs deflation since it will never be minted, giving investors hopes for high revenues over time. Uniglo’s presale clock is ticking, as it is scheduled to launch on November 19. Thus, joining the presale is the ideal time to avoid taxes and benefit from bonuses.

The potential of Uniglo’s gains is often compared to Ethereum and Uniswap’s. How?

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized blockchain platform that establishes a peer-to-peer network for running and securely certifying smart contract application code. Participants may do business with one another using smart contracts without the need for a reliable central authority. Participants have complete ownership and visibility over transaction data since transaction records are immutable, verifiable, and securely disseminated throughout the network.

More and more Ethereum has been transferred from exchanges to cold wallets as ETH 2.0 approaches. Investors keep ETH for the long run and do not have any immediate intentions of selling.

By introducing smart contract functionality, the Ethereum network offered a decentralized alternative to the established financial system and irrevocably altered the landscape of digital assets.

Uniswap (UNI)

A decentralized network protocol is used by the cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap. The protocol enables automated cryptocurrency token-to-token exchanges on the Ethereum blockchain by using smart contracts. According to estimates, Uniswap was the most prominent decentralized exchange and the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange overall by daily trading volume as of October 2020.

Uniswap revolutionized how swaps were conducted in DeFi by introducing the AMM (Automated Market Maker) trading mechanism, which later served as the blueprint for all future DEXs.

The governance token, or UNI, is closely correlated with the performance of the Uniswap platform. Greater swaps, liquidity, and appreciation for UNI resulted from a change in market mood and increased trading volume.

Bottom Line

Though it’s never late to invest, Ethereum and Uniswap have already had their all-time-high hikes, are traded at very solid prices, and investors are unlikely to see skyrocketing profits from them.

Meanwhile, there comes Uniglo, a new gem on the horizon with vast potential and abilities to catch up with today’s market leaders, and it’s better to hurry while the presale is still live.

