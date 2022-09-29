Fenbendazole, a Human-Approved Anti-Cancer Medication

Fenbendazole is an anthelmintic medicine that has been available since 1970 and was mainly used to treat parasitic worm infestations.

However, multiple peer-reviewed articles and publications have lately been published to demonstrate the efficacy of fenbendazole in treating various cancers in people. Fenbendazole is thought to help fight cancer due to the properties listed below.

As previously stated, various scientific investigations and publications have shown proof of fenbendazole’s efficiency in the aggressive treatment of malignancies in people.

According to research, fenbendazole may successfully reduce tumor growth in cancer patients with large B-cell lymphoma, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, and metastatic cancer.

Aside from that, fenbendazole is quite safe, with few to no adverse effects.

It is widely obtained without a prescription at retail establishments around the nation.

Its manufacturing costs are quite low.

However, according to our prior article on how fenbendazole works, the anti-tumor actions of fenbendazole are comparable to those of the taxane groups employed in chemotherapy. Furthermore, due to its remarkable profile and unique effects in the body, fenbendazole has relatively low toxicity when compared to other chemotherapeutic drugs.

According to several studies and findings, parasites, viruses, and other pathogens are the root cause of the majority of malignancies in the human body.

In truth, we are not aware of many of these situations, especially when the tumor cells reside in an environment with unrestricted development, which is frequently produced by specific hereditary features and weakened immunity.

As a result, when combining standard tumor treatments with lengthy chemotherapy or cancer treatment, the use of anti-worm, anti-parasite, and anti-lactate drugs is typically explored.

Fenbendazole use in humans

Fenbendazole, unlike mebendazole, was initially used for animals (mainly mammals, fish, and birds) to treat parasitic illnesses and worms such as roundworm, tapeworm, hookworm, and whipworm.

Fenbendazole became well-known when it was marketed under brand names such as Safe-Guard and Panacur. We identified its usefulness in cancer therapy after conducting many studies. This miraculous treatment just resurfaced on our radar when a guy with small cell lung cancer was cancer-free after taking this worm-eating therapy.

From that point on, the guy established and devoted a Facebook group and a website to document and describe his and other patients’ experiences with comparable diseases. According to his findings, fenbendazole is highly successful in the treatment of several diseases such as colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, stage four pancreatic cancer, non-small lung cancer, and others.

These new papers have been helpful in demonstrating this fact and presenting scientific evidence concerning the activities and usage of various kinds of benzimidazole compounds for the treatment of human cancers. As a result, we can confidently state that both mebendazole and fenbendazole include components that can be employed to combat cancers in the human body.

In fact, a handful of studies have shown that fenbendazole is more effective than mebendazole in the treatment of cancer. For example, a research found that fenbendazole was more effective than mebendazole and other drugs against Cryptococcus neoformans (a fungus that exists in all environments and causes Cryptococcus meningitis in humans). The majority of scientific investigations have found that fenbendazole includes cancer-fighting chemicals. Furthermore, this study report shown that fenbendazole’s potential to suppress the proliferation of cancer cells, finally leading to their death, happens via the modification of various cellular pathways and has contributed to the establishment of this fact.

Combining this finding with our previous conclusion demonstrates that fenbendazole operates as a microtubule destabilizing drug with anti-neoplastic properties that might induce cancer death by altering various cellular pathways and can therefore be viewed as a potential therapeutic agent.

According to the report’s authors, the microtubule depolymerization activity of fenbendazole against cancer cells in humans occurs via disruption of microtubule dynamics and blockage of glucose uptake in cancer cells by inhibiting the regulation of GLUT transporters, which eventually starves the cancer cells. Fenbendazole inhibits the expression of GLUT 4 (glucose transporter isoform 4). Insulin stimulates glucose uptake in cells by moving GLUT4 via intracellular vesicles to the plasma membrane, resulting in glucose absorption. Fenbendazole is utilized to block this migration across the microtubule, which greatly restricts insulin-stimulated sugar absorption.

Despite the fact that fenbendazole for humans interacts with a location on tubulin, similar to colchicine, it differs from other vinca alkaloids in that it cannot be utilized as a stand-alone alternative for chemotherapy. Rather, like many other benzimidazole drugs, fenbendazole may be utilized to enhance the anti-tumor effects of any chemotherapeutic strategy, including radiation, surgery, berberine, sodium dichloroacetate (DCA), and others.

Furthermore, a recently released scientific paper revealed that fenbendazole and other comparable drugs may reactivate the genome p53. The P53 genome is a cancer suppressor gene that prevents tumor development. It is generally known as the Genome Guardian. Its tumor suppressing function may aid in the treatment of various malignancies.

Is Fenbendazole safe for humans to consume?

Pure fenbendazole is primarily an anthelmintic medicine used to treat parasitic worms in most animals. According to a European Medicine Agency research report, ingesting fenbendazole orally in humans seems to be well tolerated (a single dosage of 2000 mg/per person and 500 mg/per individual for 10 days consecutively).

However, there is no scientific evidence to support the impact of long-term drug exposure. This is due to the drug’s capacity to clear infections in two weeks or less.

Nonetheless, many people have been taking fenbendazole every day for many years as a cancer therapy or to prevent the recurrence of cancer. There are just a few reports of negative effects, and the treatments seem to be perfectly safe.

For more details visit: Fenben Lab