Dominican-American Poet & Rapper Melania Luisa Releases “Matatana” Track and Video Out Now

“This song is about rebirth and spiritual cleansing. It is a fun, self-caring anthem reminding us that we have power over redeeming our love and joy.” — Melania



DALLAS, TEXAS, October 5th 2022 – Viral poet and author Melania Luisa releases her new single “Matatana” along with the music video as she transitions from poetry to musical projects.

VIDEO BELOW

The theme of the video is a raw performance of Matatana in the studio located in Santiago, Dominican Republic where Melania recorded the song with a spirit of freedom. The repetition of the phrase “matatana sin rival” in the song truly embodies the idea that our singularity and uniqueness is our superpower and that when we allow ourselves to take up space and be bold we become part of a bigger ecosystem of sisterhood and womanhood that supports one another because we are all wanting to see each other’s best and brightest versions.

Matatana is a common term used in the Dominican Republic to describe rebellious women. In Melania´s own words, “To me a matatana is a a bold and brave woman. She´s confident, she´s sharp and she doesn´t let anyone or anything get in the way of her vision for her life and her self-love. A Matatana is unapologetic and expressive. She takes no sh!t and gives no f*cks!. You can´t play her because she is always one step ahead and she´s too busy thriving to ever let you see her sweat.”

About, writing and releasing “Matatana,” Melania says, “I hope this song song inspires young women to take up space and love every bit of their uniqueness. I want to continue spreading messages of love and support for eachother. To understand that sisterhood is a love we all need to nourish within ourselves first and then with eachother. Matatanas de aqui pal mundo!”

ABOUT MELANIA LUISA:

Multi-Audie award winner, writer, performer and activist Melania Luisa was born for the stage and her multi-dimensional career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. From growing up in New York City, to living in Texas and spending her last years living in the Dominican Republic reconnecting with her Caribbean roots, Melania has so much to express within her art. Her most viral poem “Afro-Latina” was featured by Instagram on their IG TV for National Poetry Month and has garnered over 9 million views. Her work has also been featured by Ain’t I Latina, Mitu, The Root, Teen Vogue, Facebook, Telemundo, Remezcla, Pop Sugar, and People En Español.

Melania’s won two Audie awards for her most recent voice-over work co-narrating novel-in-verse, CLAP WHEN YOU LAND by National Book Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo. Her latest commissioned work includes a commercial poem for McDonald’s ‘Hacer Mas’ scholarship campaign as well as starring in and writing a unique poem for Facebook’s 2020 Heritage Month celebration. Last year Melania co-wrote and starred in Instagram´s Somos Limitless campaign and this year she has had the honor of performing for White House´s Virtual Celebration of Afro-Latino Heritage.

For Melania, music has become “another fountain of endless poetry to unravel the spirit.” As a seasoned writer she has challenged herself to expand past any limitations and explore the dynamic creativity of her artistic projects. Marte´s current writing project is exploring Black preservation through land cultivation, herbal-ism, and naps as a bridge to connect to ancestral knowledge. Marte´s debut collection of poetry, PLANTAINS AND OUR BECOMING will be published by Tiny Reparations, an imprint of Plume and Penguin Random House Summer 2023. She is currently working on a poetic musical project to be released next year. You can follow her journey on social media: @MelaTocaTierra.

