YDBC Building Control opens new Darlington office

YDBC, the Building Control Approved Inspector, is entering the next phase of expansion with the opening of a new office in Darlington. Operating across Yorkshire and the North East, this location will strengthen the company’s ability to deliver its services in Darlington and the surrounding areas.

Shortly after being acquired, YDBC opened a new Leeds office and has seen strong growth in the city and the surrounding areas. This led to an increasing number of enquiries from locations further afield and facilitated the need for premises further north.

John Norfolk, YDBC Operations Director, said:

“Following recent successes in the North East, we wanted to fully commit to meeting client needs in this region and strengthen our relationships with builders and architects in the area. The opening of the Darlington office signals our continued commitment to delivering the highest standard of service. With a number of our surveyors based in the North East, it makes sense for us to open an office here.”

After joining C80 Group in 2019, YDBC doubled in size in the first year and continues to go from strength to strength. The company has an experienced and knowledgeable team of building control surveyors and administrators.

The YDBC Darlington Team consists of Office Manager Matthew Marsh, Associate Director Andy Clarkson and Building Control Surveyor Gary Coxon. They are joined by the company’s most recent addition, Building Control Surveyor Stuart Allan.

YDBC continues to recruit staff to support further growth and plans further regional expansion, working on domestic and commercial projects, large and small. The Darlington office can be found at Office G35, Flexspace, Durham Way South, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6XP. The phone number is 01325 582 060.

