Debt collection agency lands role in the UK’s favourite soap

SKELMERSDALE, October 12th 2022 – Leading UK debt collection agency Federal Management has been approached for a key role in Coronation Street.

The Lancashire-headquartered debt collection agency was asked to read and review scripts for a future storyline in the UK’s longest-running TV soap.

Set to air to millions of viewers in January 2023, the episode will feature a debt collection storyline involving some of the show’s favourite characters.

Corrie’s production team wanted to ensure the gripping storyline on the cobbles – featuring some of the major characters – would be as realistic as possible, so drafted in Federal Management’s expert guidance.

But producers and script writers remain tight-lipped about the actors involved in the thrilling episodes.

Managing director of Federal Management , Marc Curtis-Smith, said: “One of the main characters is going to face a debt problem, so we were approached by the producers to check the script and scenes for authenticity.

“This included making sure the writers had used accurate industry terminology and that the facts used were legally correct. Some of our staff watch the show so we were honoured to be asked for advice on the scripts.”

Federal Management has also been enlisted as advisers for future script writing projects involving any forms of debt collection for the world-famous ITV show.

It’s not the first time Federal Management has been called upon to assist with fact-checking for television purposes.

The award-winning debt collection agency, which was established almost 20 years ago, has previously advised media producers on narratives for various TV presentations and documentaries.

Its highly revered and professional debt collection services have been used by many high-level organisations as well as small businesses.

Having past and present clients including Premier League football teams as well as major Mayfair casinos, has helped Federal Management achieve its reputation as being the UK’s leading debt collection expert.

