Fuuse enables flexibility scheme to help minimise impact of the energy crisis

LANCASTER, October 20th 2022 – Electric vehicle charge point management platform, Fuuse, is enabling businesses to utilise their EV charging assets to help protect the UK’s energy supply this winter. The announcement comes in response to the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service, launching on 1st November, which incentivises those who can, to reduce their energy consumption at peak times.

In a bid to relieve pressure on the grid, Fuuse users who sign up to the scheme will be financially incentivised to turn down their vehicle charging during peak times. These ‘demand response’ events are expected to happen mainly between the hours of 8am and 10am, and 4pm and 8pm, and could occur any day of the week. All participants will be notified by email the day prior to an event, with the Fuuse platform automatically handling the appropriate EV charging response.

This winter’s pilot scheme is due to begin on the 1st of November and run until March 2023, with financial rewards paid to all participants in one lump sum after the scheme ends. Gary Highton, Head of Energy Services at Fuuse, explains more: “With the UK potentially facing the first planned power cuts in decades, it is imperative that everyone who can play their part in helping to keep Britain moving supports the scheme. As a business with the innovative solutions and tools in place to facilitate demand response needed for the new Demand Flexibility Service, it is our responsibility to get as many organisations on board as possible.

By enabling our customers to turn down their EV charging during peak demand via the Fuuse platform, we can not only ensure businesses generate revenue from the scheme but facilitate their social responsibilities at a time of unprecedented crisis.”

Fuuse’s demand-side response solutions are delivered as part of the, soon-to-be released, Fuuse Energy suite, allowing customers to monitor, manage and monetise their EV charging assets. Following the acquisition of energy monitoring and management consultancy, Envisij, earlier this year, the software provider has made plans to bring to market a unique offering, enabling clients to dynamically optimise their energy use and make informed decisions on their core energy infrastructure.