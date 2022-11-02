Get the ball rolling: 5 things you can learn from the NFL marketing strategy

It’s American football season and The National Football League (NFL) should be familiar to any American football fan. Whether you live in the US or the UK (or anywhere else), you have probably heard of the Super Bowl – the final playoff game of the league that occurs annually. It is arguably one of the most watched and most anticipated sports events of the year, and not just in America. How is the NFL so popular? Its marketing strategy definitely boosts its awareness, of course. Here are 5 things you can learn from the NFL marketing strategy to potentially take into your business:

1. Branding is key and consistent

An integral part of the NFL is its branding. Its identity is consistent throughout all mediums and platforms, allowing for a cohesive approach that is similar to its purpose – a sport that relies heavily on teamwork. If you are marketing your business, ensure that your brand image is homogenous in all mediums and activities that you are present in – consistency is key. It’s worth noting that the NFL logo is branded on everything from merchandise to its YouTube videos.

2. Build a connection with fans

NFL marketing strategy utilises a ‘helmet-off’ approach that sees NFL players building connections with fans, especially casual fans who may not recognise them during games as they’re wearing a helmet. There is a strong focus on NFL players and their personalities, establishing them as not only athletes, but normal human beings.

3. Reward the most loyalest of fans

The NFL often initiates contests or giveaways such as giving away free tickets to a game for example. Not only does this help to build a rapport with fans, it’s also a good way to engage with them and maintain a lasting, loyal relationship. This is something to consider if you have the means to create promotions and campaigns to reward your consumers – freebies are excellent incentives to increase brand engagement.

4. Partnering with influencers

In 2019, the Detroit Lions collaborated with popular Fortnite streamer, Ninja, in an effort to appeal to the younger generation. Influencers, both macro and micro ones, typically have a loyal and dedicated fan base, so if you are looking to crack into a certain audience, collaborating with influencers is a good option. In addition to this, if your target audience is the younger generation, Gen Z in particular, influencers are also the best way to reach them so never underestimate the social power of influencers.

5. Partnering with other brands

Sports broadcasting in America is a commercial model that sees ads shown to viewers quite often – and the NFL is no exception. Conventional sports advertising would not be sports advertising if it did not include sponsorships with other brands. Not only are brands shown during commercials, but the NFL and its players also partners with brands outside of the commercials. For example, there’s Tom Brady and Under Armour, an 11 year endorsement deal that is still going strong. To ensure a productive partnership, the brand that you partner with must complement your own brand’s purpose and image – like the NFL quarterback and the sportswear company.