Why Investors are Moving on From BoredApe To Buy BudBlockz NFTs

A look at any financial news channel; you know cryptocurrencies have been ruling the investment scene with sky-high returns that are drawing investors from across the world. People couldn’t help realizing the benefit of investing in an option that wasn’t controlled by a third-party institution like a bank or brokerage firm. Cue to the present, investors are now veering towards other blockchain-based assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Many investors are buying BudBlockz (BLUNT) as it could offer better returns than BoredApe in the long term.

BudBlockz: How Blockchain can Drive Impact in the Global Cannabis Markets

BudBlockz is an Ethereum-compatible e-commerce platform that enables its users to access the opportunities offered by the international cannabis market. The platform has also rolled out a native token called $BLUNT, which is built on the ERC-20 standard of Ethereum. The token comes in handy while dealing with transactional uses like liquidity pool management, staking, earning rewards, and buying NFTs.

The token’s total supply is 420,000,000 units, but as it is built on a deflationary model, these tokens are burned regularly to keep them scarce. A limited supply helps in controlling price fluctuations and helps to ensure a potential price increase in the long term. The supply is divided into different categories, including presale (25.6%) and private sale (6.4%). BudBlockz has also set aside 25% of the tokens to maintain the platform’s liquidity levelsand another 18% to fund its marketing initiatives. Founders and project partners will be eligible for 15% of the tokens. Apart from the 8% tokens reserved for developers’ wallets, the remaining $BLUNT coins will be allocated for the token burn events the platform plans to conduct regularly.

In addition, BudBlockz NFT owners will get access to discount codes on products sold by BudBlockz worldwide. BudBlockz has an impressive limited-collection NFT series known as Ganja Guruz inspired by the video games of the 1990s and comprises an eclectic mix of digital artwork. The NFT series is built on the ERC-721 standard of Ethereum, and by owning an NFT, one can access a wide array of benefits on the platform. For starters, they can access the cannabis farms and dispensaries that BudBlockz plans to set up worldwide by becoming fractional owners. The fractional ownership feature will make NFT buyers owners of a small percentage of these farms and dispensaries. While BudBlockz will look after the maintenance and upkeep of these facilities, fractional owners will be able to earn dividends on them.

If you believe cryptocurrency analysts, BudBlockz has the upper hand in growth over the long term. By offering a use case sourced in a dynamic industry like cannabis, BudBlockz allows its users to be a part of the sector’s overall growth. Plus, with an attractive rewards system and its fraction ownership feature for NFTs, users can gain long-term returns.

BoredApe: An NFT collection inspired by apes

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a limited-series NFT collection that is built on the Ethereum network. The NFT collection features over 10,000 digital artworks . The platform’s native token doubles up as a membership card for the exclusive swamp club. The swamp club also allows users access to the BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board for NFT owners.

