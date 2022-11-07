What is E-A-T in SEO?

In the world of search engine optimization (SEO), there are certainly a lot of acronyms to keep up with. But just because SEO can feel overwhelming at times, this doesn’t mean you can afford to ignore this essential aspect of digital marketing. SEO helps your site gain visibility, which can directly result into more clicks and organic traffic for your site or ecommerce company. Working with an experienced SEO agency in Denver can help you boost your SEO, understand more about how this process works, and improve the overall quality of your site.

For those delving into SEO, you’ve probably come across the E-A-T acronym. Standing for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness, this acronym helps guide SEO experts to develop high-quality content and websites that Google will love, and as a result, rank higher on their search engine results pages (SERPs). Here, we’re taking a closer look at this important acronym and how it can play a major role in your overall SEO score.

What is E-A-T for SEO?

There are a lot of things to consider for quality SEO for your site. While keywords, web design, page speed, and backlinks all play critical roles, the old saying in the SEO world remains true: “content is king.” So how do you make content that search engines will value? You can do this by following the E-A-T acronym as a guiding post for developing your content. Let’s take a closer look at Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness for SEO content.

Expertise E : For Google, expertise means that you’re writing content that can effectively answer a user’s query. Additionally, you should be doing so in a unique, creative, and interesting fashion. Using the right keywords, using accurate data and solid sources, and organizing your content for readability will show Google that you’re an expert in your field. As a result, they’ll rank your content even higher.

Authoritativeness A : being an expert is one thing, but what about being a true authority on your content and subjects? Being an authority on your subject matter means making original insights and analysis into the topic that is unique to what the competitors are saying. The quality of your links is also important as you should only link externally to high-quality sites (aiming for .gov or .edu sites is one good rule of thumb). Linking out to other sites essentially works as a seal of approval, and if you’re taking users to poor-quality sites, this will reflect poorly on your site.

Trustworthiness T : Google works hard to match web users with the best content online. This means that they need to be able to trust the content and info on your pages. Especially if you’re dealing with fields like health or finance (YMYL), you need to develop accurate content that won’t lead people in the wrong direction. Reviews, for example, are one of the most effective ways that Google uses to learn about your trustworthiness. Customer reviews and those offered by third-party sites, like Yelp, are important here. You also want to focus on developing a site that users can trust, which means enhancing security measures and having your site run smoothly.

Conclusion – What is E-A-T in SEO?

SEO is a continually evolving field of digital marketing that works to align your website with the qualities that Google and other search engines are looking for. There are many facets to creating a good SEO score, including backlinks, web security, page speed, using the right keywords, and more. But at the end of the day, one of the most important ranking factors for your site will always be the content you publish. Following the rules of E-A-T from an SEO expert, you can craft content that Google will trust, and as a result, rank your site even higher.