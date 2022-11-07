XDEFI Wallet expands in wallet crypto trading to support 30x more assets than Binance

London UK, November 7th 2022: XDEFI Wallet challenges centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase with permissionless and free DeFi swaps for 10,000+ assets across 12 blockchains.

XDEFI Wallet, the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency and NFT wallet, today launched in-wallet swaps for 10,000 cryptocurrencies across 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Doge, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, and Avalanche.

The expanded in-wallet swap feature allows XDEFI Wallet’s 125,000+ weekly active users (Source: Google Chrome Store) to swap 10,000 cryptocurrencies on 12 blockchains to any other cryptocurrency on any supported chain. For example a user can seamlessly swap from Bitcoin to the dollar-backed USDC stablecoin on the Polygon blockchain without ever leaving the safety of XDEFI Wallet.

Centralized venues like Binance or Coinbase have complete control over user deposits, require KYC, enforce withdrawal limits and only support 357 and 226 tokens respectively (source: CoinGecko). XDEFI Wallet is leading DeFi’s challenge to centralized venues, offering users total control of their assets, permissionless onboarding, unlimited swaps and transactions, and the ability to store and send more than 10,000 tokens.

The crypto ‘bear market’ has not slowed down XDEFI Wallet’s growth, with the firm demonstrating 97% YTD growth in active users and 23% growth in active users in just the past 3 months.

XDEFI Wallet CEO Emile Dubié said “Our mission is to build the Web3 version of legacy centralized exchanges. Our 125,000+ users are always in control of their assets, can seamlessly connect to every dApp in Web3 across every supported blockchain, and can now swap 7x more assets than on Binance or Coinbase.”

ShapeShift.com Founder Eric Voorhees said “XDEFI Wallet’s expanded swaps feature represents an important milestone in permissionless, decentralized crypto. By allowing users to connect to ShapeShift and other dApps, as well as execute swaps within the extension, they are advancing the limits of what is possible for permissionless, non-custodial wallets.”

XDEFI Wallet swaps are powered by native integrations with leading decentralized swap and bridge platforms including 1Inch, Paraswap, Multichain, Open Ocean and Wormhole. XDEFI Wallet puts its integration partners through a rigorous due diligence process, testing for reliability and speed, and most importantly the safest infrastructure for users.

Looking ahead, XDEFI Wallet plans to add support for more blockchains including NEAR, Aurora, Cosmos, Osmosis, and TRON, as well as new decentralized swap and bridge platforms.

About XDEFI Wallet:

Founded in 2020 by Emile Dubié and David Phan, XDEFI Wallet now has 125,000+ weekly active users, supports 10,000+ assets from 15 blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Bitcoin, Doge, Arbitrum, and Avalanche, supports all NFTs from 8 blockchains, and has a 5-star rating in the Google Chrome store after 203 reviews. XDEFI Wallet has raised c. $26M in funding, and is built by a team of 40+ passionate builders.

