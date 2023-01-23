Expired Auto Registration in Florida

Having proper registration and insurance is a legal requirement for driving a car in Florida. Registrations that are issued on the owner’s birthday must be renewed annually. It is not necessarily illegal to fail to renew registration after six months have passed, but making this a habit can lead to criminal penalties. Working with an expert attorney will give you your best chance of beating accusations of driving with an expired tag in Florida.

Procedures For Auto Registrations

Vehicle registrations must be renewed annually. Registrations are deemed Ted if the renewal fee and supporting documents are not received by midnight on the owner’s birthday. If you are the vehicle’s owner, you will likely incur late costs if this deadline is missed. Furthermore, you may be subject to penalties such as fines if authorities stop you while driving with an expired registration.

The amount of time your registration has expired will determine the severity of the penalty you may incur. Driving with an expired registration for less than six months is considered a civil violation, not a criminal offense. It is also not a crime if your registration has lapsed for six months or more, provided this is the first time it has been allowed to lapse without being renewed.

Registration Requirements

Vehicle registration is typically completed at the same time as titling. Car registration in Florida is mandatory for new residents and those who change their address, get a new job, or enroll their children in a public school within the first ten days. Registering a vehicle in Florida requires the original title and proof of Florida auto insurance, which can be obtained through the local license plate agency or tax collector’s office.

Normal registration terms for motor vehicles are one year, and the license plate’s accompanying yellow tag serves as proof of registration for that entire period. Registrations in Florida end at midnight on the last day of registration, per statute 320.07(1).

Frequently Asked Questions

How long can you drive with an expired registration?

You can’t legally drive in Florida with a registration that has expired. Driving with a lapsed registration for any time is unlawful and will result in fines. However, driving with an expired registration becomes extremely risky after six months and for a second or subsequent crime.

An expired registration for more than six months can result in criminal charges rather than just a traffic ticket if the driver has been stopped for an invalid registration.

What is the grace period for expired tags in Florida?

Driving with a registration lapsed for less than six months in Florida is a civil offense. You will not be prosecuted criminally if your registration has lapsed for six months or more, provided this is the first time. This means that the grace period for expired tags is exactly 24 weeks.

How long do you have to renew your Florida vehicle registration?

Every year, car owners must go through the process of renewing their vehicle registrations. The registration will lapse if the renewal form and payment have not been received by the owner’s birthday at midnight.