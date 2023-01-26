Signs And Symptoms Your Pet Is Unwell

As a pet parent, you do everything possible to ensure they’re safe, healthy, and happy. Yet, there’s always a chance that your pet will get sick. Since pets are notorious for hiding or self-treating their symptoms, recognizing signs of trouble isn’t always easy. Of course, the sooner you identify a problem, the more effectively you can get your pet the appropriate care. Fortunately, there are ways to tell when your pet is having more than a bad day.

Identify Normal Behavior

Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, fish, reptile, or another animal, they require daily attention to remain happy and healthy. Daily attention also allows you to identify the differences between normal and abnormal behavior, which can help determine if something more serious is happening.

Signs Of Sickness

While daily attention can be beneficial in helping you pinpoint problems with your pet, here are some surefire signs they’re not doing well.

Vomiting Or Diarrhea

Your dog or cat might throw up if they have a hairball, have consumed something that wasn’t edible, and sometimes for no reason. While a small amount of vomit occasionally may not be cause for alarm, frequent or bloody vomiting means your pet is sick.

Loose bowel movements are also common when your pet is changing diets. Again, frequent diarrhea or bloody stool indicates that you must contact your vet.

Loss Of Appetite

Just like humans, there are times when your pet may not have much of an appetite. While eating less (or not at all) on occasion may not do much harm, if your pet goes without eating for more than a day or two, there’s a high possibility they’re sick.

Reduced Activity

Your pet’s activity level can also tell you whether they’re not feeling well. For instance, if your typically energetic pup suddenly sits in a corner or naps all day, there could be a problem. If they don’t return to their usual activity within a day or two, it’s time to seek assistance.

Frequent Or Limited Urination

Another sign that your pet is sick is if they’re urinating less or more frequently than usual. If your well-trained dog suddenly starts peeing around the house, don’t assume they’re being rebellious. Urination problems are one of the top cancer symptoms in dogs and cats. It could also be a urinary tract infection that requires medication.

How To Care For Your Sick Pet

Now that you understand some common signs your pet is sick, the next step is to tend to their needs. Below are a few ways to consider.

Consult Your Veterinarian

It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Contact a vet if you’ve recognized the above symptoms in your pet. Explain their behavior and voice your concerns. The vet can determine whether it’s something you can treat yourself or if you need to come in for an appointment. Some veterinarians even have telehealth services so you can complete an initial evaluation from home, saving you time and money.

Home Remedies And OTC Products

Sometimes your pet isn’t feeling well, but it’s not severe enough to need medical attention. In these instances, you can turn to home remedies and over-the-counter products to care for your pet. Of course, you should still consult a vet to ensure the treatment or product you’re considering is safe.

Home remedies and other solutions can take longer to improve your pet’s health than medical-grade prescriptions and services. Therefore, pet parents are encouraged to try one remedy at a time and monitor their pet’s behavior and progress for a few weeks. Contact your veterinarian for further assistance if there aren’t any changes or your pet has an adverse reaction to a home remedy.

All you want is your pet to live a long and healthy life. While being a responsible pet parent is the ideal way to ensure this happens, sometimes sickness is beyond your control. Start by paying attention to your pet’s behavior daily to determine what’s typical and out of the ordinary. Then, watch out for the above signs of sickness. Contact your vet for effective diagnosis and treatment options if something is wrong that can’t be resolved with time, home remedies, or over-the-counter products.