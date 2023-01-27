Shoe Cleaning Tips to Keep Your Footwear Looking Fresh

Who doesn’t love that box fresh new shoes feeling? It seems most of us do – the UK spent nearly £11 billion on shoes in 2021!

But footwear can bear the brunt of many of life’s travels, especially during extreme weather conditions.

So it can be worth taking some time to give your shoes and boots a little extra TLC, so that they not only last you longer (and save you money), but they look their best for as long as possible, too.

Here are some handy hints for keeping your footwear clean and fresh.

Tips To Keep Your Shoes And Boots Looking Fresh

Check your fabrics

In order to clean your shoes with care, you need to know what fabrics you’re dealing with and the different ways to clean them. For example, chucking your synthetic trainers in the washing machine may not do any harm but it’s likely that a pair of delicate suede pumps wouldn’t fare as well.

So before you embark on any kind of cleaning, check to see what your shoes are made of. It’s usually easy to identify canvas, suede, plastic etc. It can be a little more difficult with some of the modern synthetic materials that look almost like natural materials.

If you’re not sure what your shoes are made of, you can check for a label inside the shoe with details of the fabrics and how to clean them. Or you may be able to search online to find information about the shoe description, for example, the listing details on an online shoe retailer website.

If you’re really struggling to identify what material your shoes are made of, you can contact the manufacturer directly to ask them the best way to care for your footwear – they’re usually more than happy to share all they know about keeping your shoes looking their best for as long as possible.

Invest in good Shoe Care Tools

Investing in good shoe care tools may not be as exciting as buying a new pair of shoes, but if you love your shoes to look their best these handy tools can be a worthwhile purchase.

Here are some of the best and most universal shoe care tools that will serve you well in keeping your footwear looking fresh.

Foam Cleaners

Sometimes soaking your shoes is not an option, so foam cleaners can help to treat delicate shoes with a cleaning solution without all the excess water, which can sometimes do more harm than the original stain.

Shoe-Cleaning Tool

A shoe-cleaning tool can help you brush off any excess mud and dirt. In the past, an old toothbrush used to do the job but now there are some great tools like the Boot Buddy boot cleaner, designed to make this chore a little easier, especially when you need to clean shoes when you’re out and about, for example, if you need to get mud off trainers or boots before you get into the car.

Suede brush

If you own suede shoes, a special suede brush can be invaluable in brushing off marks and preventing stains. Regular use can also help to keep the nap of the suede material in good shape, meaning your suede shoes will look good for longer.

Clean marks and stains ASAP

Once you know what fabrics and materials you’re dealing with, you can go ahead and use the appropriate cleaning methods and solutions to clean away any mud, dirt, grime or stains.

As with all stains and fabrics, the sooner you take steps to remove the stain the better. Some stains become permanent only because they were allowed to soak in and become ingrained in the material, whereas swift action may have prevented the damage.

While it’s usually a good idea to clean your shoes of any excess mud or dirt or other staining substances as soon as possible, don’t be in such a rush that you use too much water, for example, or you use a bleaching solution on a coloured or dyed material.

A good rule of thumb is to act as swiftly as possible, once you know the right way to clean the shoe and prevent the stain.

One of the hallmarks of the well-dressed and stylish people of the world is their smart footwear, and this doesn’t always need to be the most expensive designer shoes or fancy branded items.

Investing in good quality footwear, a few tools and a little time to keep your shoes clean and maintained will go a long way to helping you enjoy the confidence that comes with wearing smart shoes that look their best.

It will also help you save money by ensuring your shoes last as long as possible and look great for longer.