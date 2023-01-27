Therapy Equipment Ltd sold to ESAB Corporation

Law firm Flint Bishop has advised on the sale of Therapy Equipment Limited to ESAB Corporation.

Established in 1983, Therapy Equipment Limited is a marketing leading company within the UK suction and oxygen therapy market. Completement by a rapidly growing international business, its portfolio includes trusted suction equipment, flowmeters, and medical regulators used in healthcare facilities across the region and internationally.

Headquartered in Hertfordshire, the acquisition of Therapy Equipment, in conjunction with GCE, GasArc, Ohio Medical, and Victor, positions ESAB Corporation as a leading global gas control company with a selection of top-choice brands for the industrial, medical, and specialty gas industries worldwide.

Therapy Equipment was majority owned by Owner Venture Managers (OVM), who bought the business from the founding Munn family in 2019, and subsequently expanded its domestic and international footprint for the trusted product range.

Martyn Brierley, Joel Nixon and Mark Wilcock from Flint Bishop drove the legal advice for OVM on this important disposal, with finnCap Cavendish providing corporate finance advice. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner acted for ESAB Corporation.

Brierley said: “We are delighted to have advised OVM on this deal, in what was a challenging timetable, further cementing Flint Bishop’s expertise in the fast-growing healthcare and medical devices market. This transaction is particularly important given the genuine impact Therapy Equipment Limited’s products have on the provision of healthcare in the United Kingdom and beyond.”

James Wooster, director of Owner Venture Managers, said: “We are delighted that Therapy Equipment will now go forward under the ESAB Corporation umbrella, who will provide further reach and innovation.”