Mighty Gadget Expands Reach to International Audience with Move to mightygadget.com Domain

Lancashire, UK 30th January 2023 – Mighty Gadget , the leading technology and gadget news website, announced today that it is officially moving from mightygadget.co.uk to mightygadget.com in order to better serve its growing international audience.

Since its launch in 2013, Mighty Gadget has become one of the most popular and respected consumer technology news sources on the web, providing readers with the latest product reviews, news, and analysis on the latest technology trends and products. While covering all aspects of consumer technology, Mighty Gadget has become known for specialising in computer networking , smart home, fitness tech and mobile phones.

Mighty Gadget has seen strong year-on-year growth with a growing audience and an increasing number of international readers. In order to better serve the global audience, the company has decided to move to a .com domain.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new .com domain, which will allow us to better serve our international audience,” said James Smythe, owner and editor-in-chief of Mighty Gadget. “As technology continues to evolve and become more global, it’s important for us to be able to reach a wider audience and provide them with the latest news and reviews on the latest technology trends and products.”

The new mightygadget.com website will feature a modern, responsive design that will make it easier for readers to access the latest technology news and reviews on any device. The website will also include a number of new features, including an improved search function and a more comprehensive selection of technology news and reviews.

Mighty Gadget will continue to provide its readers with the latest technology news and reviews, as well as in-depth analysis of the latest technology trends and products. The company is committed to providing its readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information on the latest technology developments.