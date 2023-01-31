Six Family-Friendly Cars that Moms Love

Top-Rated SUVs that Satisfy on Space, Safety, and Style

Grocery shoppers, mess cleaner-uppers, game-day cheerleaders, and memory makers – moms really do it all!

With the numerous roles they take on day in and day out, moms deserve a car that can keep up with them. But just because safety and dependability are top priorities doesn’t mean your ride also can’t be stylish, comfortable, and fun. You can have your driver assistance features and leather seats, too!

The right car can make a world of difference when you’re transporting the kids to their million-and-one activities (plus managing your own life at the same time). Keep these six family-friendly vehicles in mind the next time you’re on the hunt for new cars for sale in Kansas City.

Please note MSRP are accurate as of time of writing and may not reflect current pricing in your area.

For the Do-It-All Mom: Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas is the perfect companion for the mom always running from one place to the next. The sophisticated and spacious SUV has more than enough room for your family and all the gear that comes with them thanks to three rows of seating and 96.8 cubic feet of cargo capacity (with the rear seats folded down).

It also has plenty of power for hauling your household with one of two impressive engines – a 276-horsepower V6 or 235-horsepower four cylinder. Named “Best Value” SUV in Parents “2022 Best Family Cars,” the 2023 Atlas boasts a starting MSRP of just $35,150.

For the City Mom: Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 remains one of the best-selling vehicles for a reason. Despite its compact designation, the five-passenger SUV provides plenty of headroom and legroom, plus an ample amount of storage space.

It’ll get you and the kids from point A to point B comfortably without sacrificing on fuel efficiency. The 2023 RAV4 reaches 27 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway, which means fewer stops to fill up.

Additionally, all trim levels come with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, a suite of safety solutions that includes automatic high beams and lane departure alert with steering assist. With a lower price tag starting at $27,975, the RAV4 delivers on what every city mom can get behind – value and style.

For the Outdoorsy Mom: Subaru Forester

Some moms prefer to take the scenic route. And for them, the adventure-ready Subaru Forester is the answer. The small SUV, starting at $26,395, is versatile enough for the everyday, but just the right amount of rugged for your next expedition.

Because of its standard symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the Forester is designed to handle any road and weather conditions. It also features state-of-the-art technology, up to 3,000 pounds of towing capacity, a roomy interior cabin, and more.

Moms who want to turn the adventure up another notch should consider the Wilderness package, which is designed with extra ground clearance, blacked-out wheels, and enhanced off-road capabilities.

For the Sporty Mom: Kia Telluride

You can be the soccer mom and the cool mom behind the wheel of a Kia Telluride. Balancing bold style with refined performance, the midsize SUV has some all-new updates for 2023, like interior and exterior design upgrades, two new trim levels, and advanced technology and safety features.

Additional mom-appreciated details include Driver Talk and Quiet Mode. Driver Talk allows the driver to use the cabin’s intercom to speak to rear passengers without having to shout or turn around. Quiet Mode focuses the sound system on the first row so front passengers can enjoy what they’re listening to without disturbing other riders who may be asleep or using their own devices. Starting MSRP for the Kia Telluride is $35,890.

For the Luxe Mom: Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

A Mercedes SUV should be spacious, smooth, and sophisticated – and the GLE delivers. The up-to-seven seater, which starts at $57,700, pays attention to the finer details inside and out with luxurious materials, best-in-class safety features, and innovative technology.

The MBUX infotainment system is as easy to use as it is intelligent, allowing you to customize almost every aspect of your driving experience through touch, voice, or gesture – from climate control to navigation. This helps mom focus on the road ahead while still being able to communicate with the vehicle to ensure a safe and comfortable trip.

On top of that, the GLE has some impressive base specs with 255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque, and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in seven seconds.

For the Eco-Conscious Mom: Rivian R1S

If you’re the mom who wants your ride to look good while also doing good for the planet, the Rivian R1S is for you. The all-electric SUV is built for cruising the city streets or going off the beaten path and provides between 260 and 321 miles of driving per charge depending on the battery pack and motor.

The interior has space for seven, can hold up to five car seats, and is outfitted with vegan leather and a panoramic glass roof perfect for stargazing. All Rivians also come with Driver+, delivering hands-free driving assistance with 11 cameras, five radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a 360-degree field of vision for ultimate safety wherever you’re headed.

The R1S has an expensive starting price of $78,000, but its range of capabilities and earth-friendly features go unmatched.