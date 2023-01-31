Soul App “Möbius” Enriches Social Metaverse with NFTs

Months earlier, Soul App has launched a digital collection series, the fascinating SOUL Möbius, which has received great popularity among Soul App users. Following its success, Soul App announced the second batch of MOBIUS series on December 30, 2022. In addition to the ten basic and two hidden units, two special-designed limited models have been added to the collection. The second batch aims to provide users with more diversified digital collectibles and more stylistic characteristics, further satisfying their needs for authentic virtual identities for the metaverse.

The first release of MOBIUS collection consists of a variety of base avatars, a small number of limited avatars and related rights. A total of 15,996 units were issued at a price between 108 to 158 RMB. The base avatars are designed by designers and revolve around features such as the MOBIUS ring and lightning pupils, while the rest of the avatars are created by machines using an auto-generation algorithm combined with base components to create a diverse and unique personalised image. The series of digital collectibles can be used, interacted with and traded as avatars on Soul App, reflecting great collectability as well as rich social value.

NFTs are blooming on social networking platforms.

As early as May 2022, Instagram began its test on NFT sharing, letting several selected users link their digital wallets and display NFTs that they either produced or purchased. At that time, Instagram stated that it was focused on improving its user experience by expanding monetization alternatives and delivering NFTs to more audiences. Later, this social networking app expanded its testing to around 100 countries spanning America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Meta also enables the same feature. NFTs are blooming on social networking platforms.

On the social metaverse built by Soul App, NFTs come in a different way. Every Soul App user is required to craft their own avatars to enjoy an authentic virtual identity. The non-homogeneous nature of the digital collection MOBIUS will help users to build a diverse identity system and materialise interest tags, bringing a stronger sense of identity to social interaction. It also assists in the upgrade of users’ virtual identities in the social metaverse.

In September 2022, Soul App launched the first batch of digital collectibles MOBIUS, and nearly 250,000 users registered for purchase. In the end, the first batch was sold out in less than a few minutes. Catering to users, Soul App conducted a user survey collecting feedback and the results showed that over 70% of the users expressed strong expectations for the second collection.

Let’s have a glance at the second batch of MOBIUS.

Similar to the first collection, each of the digital collectibles in the second batch of the MOBIUS series has an exclusive number, which adds both collectible and social value. At the same time, to differentiate from the traditional round avatars, units of the new series are displayed in an octagonal shape.

The second batch comes in a blind box with 12 digital collectible characters, including eight regular characters, two hidden characters and two Q characters, for a total of 34,494 units. The release will be priced between 118 to 278 RMB. Pre-booking gives users the chance to trigger a hidden mission to receive a special Christmas digital collectible.

Soul App has always focused on young people’s preferences and delved into different fields to explore the charm of digital collectibles creatively. Soul App not only focuses on the creation and operation of its own IP, but also builds a co-creation social metaverse platform that provides brands and IP parties with one-stop project incubation, promotion, distribution and IP derivation, etc. For example, in October 2022, Soul App joined hands with SOVerse Lab to jointly release the “Greenie & Elfie” series of digital collections, which is a fresh attempt to distribute digital collections by cooperating with artists and famous IP.

Soul App has always been at the frontier in constructing a social metaverse. And the future of NFTs in the social metaverse appears to be very promising. NFTs are quickly gaining popularity as a way to represent digital ownership and authenticity in the digital world, and the social metaverse is the perfect platform to display NFTs fully. Meanwhile, NFTs have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with and value digital assets in the social metaverse, and it will be exciting to see what surprises Soul App will bring to us, as it always is an innovation pioneer.