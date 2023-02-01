Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority) Approves BlockchainValley 4IR Utility Token (ICO) Public Sale

Around this Digital Platform, the ambition of the Project is to create a real ecosystem that brings together individuals, companies, associations, organizations and public authorities that offer or seek to benefit from goods or services related to these advanced technologies.

The 4IR Tokens can be used by their holders as a means of payment to acquire goods or benefit from services that will be offered on the Digital Platform, but also as an incentive for the various stakeholders involved in the BlockchainValley ecosystem developed around the Project. More information about the rights and obligations attached to the 4IR Tokens issued in the context of the ICO is provided in Section 3 of the Information Document.

The first phase of the BlockchainValley Digital Platform has already been developed by an evolving team of developers and is accessible in a sandbox beta version during the Offer. The Digital Platform will be officially launched at the end of the Offer.

Beyond the deployment of the Digital Platform, the Project also aims to develop various technological applications (the “Applications“) that will benefit the various stakeholders of the BlockchainValley ecosystem. Number of interoperable Applications had already been developed such as 4IR Jobs, 4IR Cloud, DAOKYC, Blockaform. Other Applications are currently being developed such as 4IR Blockchain Protocol, 4IR Wallet, 4IR Explorer. More information about the future BlockchainValley ecosystem features is provided in Section 2.1.11 of the Information Document.

In the context of the Offer, BlockhainValley plans to raise between €1 million to 200 million euros. However, intermediate thresholds will allow it to develop its activity progressively: