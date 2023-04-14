100ASA Launches New iOS App to Revolutionize the Way We Share and Enjoy Photography

100ASA , the popular online photography community platform, has launched its much-awaited iOS app online. This marks a significant milestone for 100ASA, which has been instrumental in bringing together photographers worldwide to share their passion for photography and showcase their work.

The 100ASA iOS app is designed to offer a seamless and user-friendly experience to photography enthusiasts of all levels, making it easier for them to discover, share, and engage with fellow photographers. With this app, users can easily browse through a vast collection of stunning photographs curated by the 100ASA community and upload their images to get feedback from fellow photographers.

One of the app’s key features is its community curation system, which allows users to rate and comment on photographs posted by other users. This system helps to ensure that only the best photographs are displayed on the platform, making it an excellent resource for anyone looking to learn more about photography or find inspiration for their work.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our iOS app, which will make it easier for photographers to engage with the 100ASA community from anywhere in the world,” said Andrea Turri, Co-Founder of 100ASA. “Our platform is built on collaboration and learning from each other, and we believe the app will make it even easier for photographers to do just that.”

Another exciting feature of the 100ASA iOS app is the rewards program , which allows users to earn points performing various activities on the platform, such as uploading photographs, commenting on other users’ photos, and participating in challenges. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, such as discounts on photography equipment, planting trees, etc.

“We’re excited about the rewards program, as it’s a way for us to give back to the community and help our users to improve their photography skills,” said Massimiliano Peluso, Co-Founder of 100ASA. “We believe the app will be a game-changer for anyone who loves photography and wants to connect with like-minded people.”

The 100ASA iOS app is also designed to be accessible to users of all levels, from amateur photographers to seasoned professionals. The platform offers various resources and tools to help users improve their photography skills, including tutorials, tips and tricks, and exclusive content from top photographers.

“We’re committed to making photography accessible to everyone, regardless of their skill level or background,” said Andrea. “Our platform is designed to be a welcoming and inclusive community where everyone can learn and grow together.”

The 100ASA iOS app is now available for download on the App Store.

About 100ASA:

100ASA is a global online photography community platform that brings together photography enthusiasts from all over the world. The platform offers various resources and tools to help users improve their photography skills, including tutorials, tips and tricks, and exclusive content from top photographers. 100ASA is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive community where everyone can learn and grow together.