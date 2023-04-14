Not Sure How to Navigate Product Development for Consumer Packaged Goods? Try These Best Practices Today

Product development is the process of creating a product that meets the needs of users and fits a market need. It involves many aspects, including identifying user needs and evaluating those needs against current products on the market. It’s important to note that product development is not just about creating a new product, it also includes making improvements and updates to existing products.

One of the challenges to overcome is how to approach consumer packaged goods product development in a way that gets the products quickly to market without taking shortcuts that can impact the quality of the items. If you are someone who has been tasked with developing a new product or working on an existing one, here are some best practices that will help you get started:

The Value of Good Product Development

Product development is a vital part of any company. It’s what keeps your customers coming back, and it’s how you can stay ahead of the competition. When you spend time in the product development stage, you are doing quality control, listening to your customer base, and creating products like consumer packaged goods that people will rave about.

Get Product Development Help Early On

Taking shortcuts or stumbling blindly in the product development stage can end up costing you a lot in the long run. Think about car manufacturing and the recalls that cost the company millions of dollars. Or consider clothing companies where the seams come loose after one or two washes. Surely, consumers can sew it up if they are skilled, but they shouldn’t have to.

Be sure to check out the RIVIR product development platform to help you in this critical stage. RIVIR, if you’re not familiar with it, essentially helps you connect with every party in the Consumer Packaged Goods world. In other words, if you have a product idea, RIVIR can help you find manufacturers and suppliers. If you have a product, RIVIR can help you find retailers. Taking advantage of the product development services you’ll find through the platform can help you tremendously.

Qualities to Look for in a Product Development Team

A good team will have members who are passionate about their work and flexible in their approach to solving problems. They should also be able to communicate effectively with each other, as well as with the rest of your organization. Your product development team should also include people who are experts in their field. Whether it’s engineering, food science, or even clothing construction, these experts are a crucial part of your team.

The Benefits of a Product Roadmap

A product roadmap is a visual representation of the future of your company’s products. It lays out all the features that will be included in upcoming releases or all the new flavors of a cookie or chip that you are working on. The roadmap can even show how the current products fit together and a plan to re-release or retire a product. A good product roadmap is essential because it helps you stay focused on what matters most. You are creating value for customers by solving problems with useful products and consumer packaged goods that they will want to buy. features that are easy to use and delightful to experience. A good product roadmap also allows you to communicate openly about what’s coming next.

Understand the Problem That Your Product is Solving

In order to create an effective product, it’s important to understand the problem that your product is solving. If you can’t clearly articulate why someone would want to use your product and how it will benefit them, then how will you sell it? Discount brands solve the problem of helping people buy what they need when they have a smaller budget. Allergen-friendly foods solve the problem of giving people with food allergies some pre-packaged options to eat when they are on the go.

Create a User Testing Framework to get Feedback Before You Launch

User testing is a crucial part of the product development process. It's important to get as much feedback from users before you launch your product so that you can improve it and make it more useful for people. User testing helps you understand how people use the product, what they like about it, and what they don't like about it. This information can help guide future iterations of your product and make it better for everyone involved. This may include offering a beta version of a software or doing focus groups around your food offerings.