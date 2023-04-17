Laugh Out Loud: 7 Must-Watch Comedy Shows on HBO, Hulu, and Netflix this Season

Comedy events are a fantastic source of amusement, giving you a much-needed break from your everyday routine. It can be difficult to find the best streaming platform with so many options. We’ve produced a list of the finest seven comedy shows to watch this season, including shows from HBO, Hulu, and Netflix, to help you navigate the sea of possibilities.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm has been a fan favorite since its premiere in 2000 and is now in its 11th season. The show follows Larry David, who portrays a fictionalized version of himself as he goes about his daily life in Los Angeles. The show’s distinct blend of improvisational humor and a seemingly endless list of guest performers makes it a must-see for any fan of the genre.

Pen15 (Hulu)

Pen15 is a coming-of-age comedy about two 13-year-old girls navigating middle school in the early 2000s. The fact that the two major characters are played by adult actors distinguishes this comedy, generating a unique and funny dynamic. The show's creators and stars, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, effectively depict the awkwardness and angst of adolescence, making it relevant to audiences.

The Chair (Netflix)

The Chair is a new comedy-drama series that depicts the struggles and tribulations of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to lead a major university’s English department. Sandra Oh plays the protagonist, and she brings her customary charm and wit to the part. The show is a fantastic blend of humor and drama that explores the issues of academics and higher education politics in a refreshing and engaging way.

Dave (Hulu)

Dave is a comedy series based on the life of rapper Lil Dicky, who also appears in the series. The show follows Dave as he strives to break into the music business while coping with his own anxieties and the expectations of others. The show’s excellent script and likable characters set it apart from the pack of comic television.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso has swiftly become one of television’s most popular comedy shows. The programme follows the titular figure, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he coaches a faltering English Premier League football team. The show’s upbeat and joyful tone has won over both viewers and reviewers, with many praising its positive message and superb performances.

Insecure (HBO)

Issa Rae created and stars in the comedy-drama series Insecure. Issa and her closest friend Molly are followed as they negotiate their career and personal lives in Los Angeles. The show's snappy writing and strong acting set it apart from the crowd of television comedies, and its study of race, gender, and class makes it a necessary addition to the genre.

Master of None (Netflix)

Aziz Ansari created and stars in the comedy series Master of None. The show follows Dev, a struggling actor in New York City, as he attempts to navigate adulthood. The show’s combination of levity and reflection has gained it critical acclaim, with many appreciating its treatment of subjects such as race, gender, and sexuality.

Finally, these seven HBO, Hulu, and Netflix comedy shows are sure to make viewers laugh and delight themselves. From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Master of None, these shows cover a wide range of topics and situations while giving a welcome respite from the stresses of everyday life. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these humorous and entertaining videos.