Top Alternative Pastimes To Watching Netflix

Today we have myriad ways to spend our spare time. Many people switch on the TV, enjoy a Netflix moment, or tune into other paid streaming services like HBO, Disney+ or Apple TV. The phenomenon of Netflix was first, which started in 1997. Netflix was a gamble back then; not many thought it would take off since the internet was a new invention and cinemas were so firmly embedded in people’s lives.

However, with the help of fast-speed internet, Netflix swiftly became a success story (to say the least) over the next decade, with the company skyrocketing into our everyday lives. There is even a slang phrase that you have all probably heard: “Netflix and Chill”, which means different things depending on whom you ask.

The saying has somewhat diminished because of the influx of alternatives in the TV streaming market, but it shows how much of an impact Netflix had on pop culture in its early days.

Online gaming is also a modern phenomenon that has taken the internet by storm since the introduction of dial-up modems – approximately the same time as Netflix started. Playing online slots at new slot sites is a modern gaming success story and for some, an entertaining alternative to watching TV. Nowadays, people are more about Netflix and spinning than “the chilling”. Playing online slots is a perfect alternative to watching TV for hours, and there are so many games and online casinos where you can find them to explore – the possibilities are endless.

Today the new online slots are the dominant games in the gaming market around the globe, with thousands playing every day across all devices. These games did not grow to a humongous proportion due to aggressive marketing only; they succeeded because of the convenience they offered and the quality of the entertainment they gave. Spinning a video slot to see the wheels stop with the anticipation that you could win something huge is something unique in entertainment. The proper way to describe this should be Netflix and Spin!

How To Play New Online Slots

Find a safe, UKGC (UK Gambling Commission) licensed online casino

Decide the type of slot you want to play and load it on a screen of your choosing

Choose to play for free/demo or real money wagering

Set a budget you’re comfortable with/ unless you’re playing in “fun” mode

Check the paylines and paytable before you begin

Check the slots’ features, such as bonus games

Spin the reels

Remember To Review The Rules Before You Start

Each online slot has a paytable and a set of rules that you should review before you start. Doing this will show you the best-paying symbols and whether the slot offers particular features or bonus rounds. The paytable also mentions whether there is a requirement for a minimum bet to be eligible to claim some of the more alluring prizes – like progressive jackpots where the top winnings often can be counted in the millions. Note: the difference between regular online slots and progressive slots is the latter collects fees from players and accumulates that into a massive jackpot, which someone will win outright.

Adjust Your Bet Size Budget

Before you start thinking about playing, you should set a budget for how much you can afford to lose. This is imperative for all players and should always be followed. After the budget has been set, you are ready. Note that most online slots allow you to select the size of your bet before starting but will allow you to adjust it to larger or smaller as you go along. The bigger your wager, the more you can win, but always remember that there’s more financial risk by betting more each time.

Select Paylines

Many online slots allow you to select how many paylines you can bet on. If you feel lucky, you can choose fewer paylines which may cost less, or you can leave them as they are. If you select fewer, remember that this will affect the size of your total wager. If you are eyeing lucrative rewards, it is usually advisable to play with all possible active paylines, so you may want to increase the amount of paylines to the maximum. Otherwise, you could miss out on the essential combinations for landing wins, however this will result in spending more of your budget.

Press Spin/Play

When you’re all set up, you can proceed by pressing the “Spin” button and see what fate has in store for you. Remember, online video slots are games of chance, and all outcomes are determined by the game’s “Random Number Generator” (or RNG for short). The RNG is inbuilt within the game’s software and cannot be tampered with.

This means that luck, or fate is your only friend when playing. The Play/Spin button only starts a single spin with the bet you have selected (unless you have selected Auto spin). It is the equivalent of the levers of the classic slot machines in land-based casinos.

Take Advantage of the Bonus Features

Most new online slots from game providers such as Netent, NoLimit City, Play ‘N Go and Pragmatic Play have more in store for you than classic slots. Expect to encounter wild symbols, scatter bonuses, re-spins, bonus games, free spins, progressive jackpots, gamble/double-up features, and quirky/dramatic visual effects to enhance gameplay. The paytable and the rules overview will contain information about all these features. It’s also a good idea to read reviews about the specific slot game you have chosen before getting started, where others have tried and played, as there could be great tips to be found.