Holistic Therapy over Antidepressants: Is the NHS Changing Direction?

In recent years, there has been a growing shift towards holistic therapy as a treatment option for various mental health disorders, including depression and addiction. This shift has led to a debate on whether holistic therapy is better than traditional antidepressants. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is no exception.

A recent report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Beauty, Aesthetics, and Wellbeing suggests that GPs should be able to prescribe complementary therapies to pat ients suffering from a range of conditions, including anxiety, stress, back pain, and fertility issues.

The report argues that offering complementary therapies on the NHS could ease the burden on the health service by reducing demand for GP appointments and improving patient outcomes.

But is this a sign that the NHS is changing direction when treating mental health conditions? In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of holistic therapies compared to antidepressants and consider whether the NHS is changing its approach to mental health treatment.

Holistic Therapy for Addiction

Holistic therapy is a way to treat people by focusing on their whole being. It focuses on the mind, body, and spirit to improve health. It can help with mental and physical health issues and is often used with other medical treatments.

Holistic therapy for addiction and depression offers a comprehensive approach to treating substance abuse. This approach goes beyond conventional addiction treatment methods and aims to heal the whole person. Some common holistic therapies used for addiction treatment include:

Yoga and meditation: Yoga combines physical postures with breathing exercises and meditation to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve mood. It can also help individuals build strength and flexibility, which can support physical and emotional recovery. Acupuncture and acupressure: These traditional Chinese medicine techniques help to relieve stress, reduce cravings, and balance energy in the body, aiding in the overall healing process. Nutrition and exercise: A healthy diet and regular physical activity can significantly impact an individual’s overall well-being, helping to improve mood, increase energy levels, and support long-term recovery. Art and music therapy: Expressive therapies like art and music therapy can provide a non-verbal outlet for emotions, help individuals explore their feelings, and develop new coping skills. Massage therapy: Massages can help relieve tension, reduce stress, and promote relaxation, contributing to a healthier recovery journey. Mindfulness techniques: Practices like mindfulness meditation encourage individuals to become more aware of their thoughts, feelings, and experiences, helping them develop healthier coping mechanisms for dealing with cravings and triggers.

These holistic therapies can be used alongside conventional addiction treatments, such as medication and therapy, to provide a more comprehensive approach to recovery. Many addiction treatment centres now offer holistic therapies as part of their programs, recognising the benefits they can provide in supporting long-term recovery.

The Benefits of Holistic Therapies Over Antidepressants

Antidepressants work by altering the levels of certain chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin and dopamine. While these medications can effectively treat depression, they often have unwanted side effects.

Holistic therapies can be an excellent alternative for some people. They usually have fewer side effects compared to antidepressants, which can cause things like weight gain or insomnia.

Another benefit of holistic therapies is that they focus on treating the whole person, looking at underlying issues like stress or trauma. This can help get to the root cause of mental health problems rather than just covering up the symptoms. Additionally, they can be used with traditional treatments like therapy or medication, giving a more well-rounded approach to mental health care.

Holistic therapies also encourage self-care and prevention. They help people develop healthy habits like exercising regularly, managing stress, and eating well, which can improve mental health in the long run.

For those who prefer not to take medication or can’t handle the side effects, holistic therapies offer a natural, non-invasive way to address mental health issues. They also promote self-awareness and personal growth, empowering people to take control of their well-being.

Of course, holistic therapies are not the best choice for everyone. Chatting with a mental health professional is always a good idea to determine the most suitable treatment plan for each individual.

Private Providers and Holistic Therapy

Holistic therapy takes a broader approach to care, considering the whole person, their environment, and their spiritual needs instead of just focusing on the symptoms of mental illness. As a result, many private providers are incorporating holistic therapies into their treatment plans to provide a more comprehensive approach to mental health care.

These providers have been ahead of the NHS in providing holistic therapy, as they recognise the benefits of this type of treatment. Private providers often offer more personalised care and a greater range of therapy options than the NHS. This can include mindfulness, meditation, yoga, acupuncture, nutritional counselling, exercise, and art therapy.

There are many private providers in the United Kingdom, and The International Board of Holistic Medicine accredits them. Due to this, the number of referrals to talking therapies in England decreased by 14.0% from 1.69 million in 2019 to 1.46 million in 2020.

One reason for the growing popularity of holistic therapy among private providers is that it can be more effective for some individuals than traditional treatments. By focusing on the person, holistic medicine can help individuals address the root causes of their mental health issues rather than just treating the symptoms.

While private providers may offer a broader range of treatment options, it is essential to note that not all holistic therapies are evidence-based or appropriate for every individual. As with any mental health treatment, working with a licensed provider and developing a personalised treatment plan that addresses the individual’s specific needs and goals is essential.

Overall, private providers recognise the benefits of holistic therapy in mental health care and incorporate it into their services to provide more comprehensive and effective care for their patients.

Adoption of Holistic Therapy by the NHS

In the UK, the number of prescribed antidepressants has skyrocketed over the years. Still, the NHS offers limited alternative treatments due to a lack of verified effectiveness for some therapies. Still, while the NHS has traditionally focused on medical treatments and psychotherapy, there is growing recognition of holistic therapies’ benefits when used with conventional treatments.

The report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Beauty, Aesthetics, and Wellbeing suggests that GPs should be able to prescribe complementary therapies. This is to urge the NHS to recognise the benefits of holistic therapy and pilot programs to explore the potential of this type of treatment.

Depression continues to ravage the UK, according to recent statistics. And antidepressants are not always effective in the long run because of addiction. Over half a million people used antidepressants in 2022, an 8% increase from 2021. So, all hands should be on deck regarding alternative treatments. It would also increase patient compliance and improve patients’ outcomes in the long run.

Holistic Treatment Works Best in Combination with Traditional Practices

Holistic therapy is becoming an increasingly popular treatment option for mental health disorders, including addiction and depression. The benefits of holistic treatment over traditional antidepressants include natural remedies, fewer side effects, and the promotion of self-healing.

The shift towards holistic therapy in the NHS is a positive development that will benefit patients in the long run. However, more research is needed to support the benefits of holistic treatment and make it more widely available.