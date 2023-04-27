Beyond Meat® Introduces New Plant-Based Chicken-Style Products in the UK

Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, has announced the expansion of its UK portfolio with the launch of new chicken-style products, including the Beyond Burger® Chicken-Style, Beyond Fillet®, and Beyond Nuggets®. These new products have just started to roll out in retail stores, with the Beyond Burger Chicken-Style now available at select Waitrose stores, while all three products will be available in select Sainsbury’s branches from early May.

The new Beyond Chicken-Style products are made from plant-based ingredients and are designed to look, cook and taste like their animal equivalent. With crispy golden breading on the outside and incredibly tender and juicy on the inside, these delicious new additions are suitable for everyone, including carnivores, flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. They offer tastebud-teasing and protein-packed perfection for any hot meal occasion and can be prepared quickly and easily in the air fryer, oven or frying pan.

With sales of plant-based meat across Europe growing by 21% from 2020 to 2022, according to a recent study by GFI, consumers are swapping animal meat in favour of their plant-based counterparts like never before. Sustainability, animal welfare and a balanced lifestyle are some of the reasons why people are opting for plant-based proteins in their diet. Beyond Meat is responding to this increased demand by introducing new products in the market.

“In our quest to make plant-based meat more accessible, we’re constantly adapting and refining our portfolio to meet different European taste preferences,” said Steve Dalby, Regional Sales Manager UK at Beyond Meat. “After launching beef- and pork-style products in the UK over the past years, we’re delighted to be introducing Brits to our tasty new Chicken-Style range. Innovation is at the heart of Beyond Meat, and our delicious new plant-based burger, fillet and nuggets will allow people to continue eating what they love, no sacrifice required.”

The launch of the new Beyond Chicken-Style range comes just in time to help the UK celebrate the Coronation with a plant-based version of one of the nation’s most-loved and versatile street party foods – Coronation Chicken. A host of recipes to inspire creativity in the kitchen for the Coronation and beyond are available, with a special Beyond Coronation Chic-King Sarnie created by plant-based guru Sam Jones of No Meat Disco.

The new Beyond Chicken-Style range includes the Beyond Burger Chicken-Style, which packs a meaty taste and texture but now in a chicken-style option, with 15 grams of protein per 100g. The Beyond Fillet is crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside, while the Beyond Nuggets are crispy on the outside thanks to their breading and fittingly tender on the inside, making them perfect for lunch, dinner or a delicious juicy snack.

The protein in the new Beyond Chicken-Style products comes in part from wheat gluten and the fava bean. Beyond Meat’s research, innovation and culinary teams are focused on creating plant-based meat that delivers in taste. By unlocking the potential of new plant protein sources like the fava bean, Beyond Meat continues to set new standards in plant-based meat innovation.

The new Beyond Chicken-Style products complement the existing Beyond Meat portfolio in the UK, which already includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Mince and Beyond Meatballs, and builds upon Beyond Meat’s award-winning chicken-style portfolio in the US. Beyond Meat is constantly adapting and refining its portfolio to meet different European taste preferences, making plant-based meat more accessible and delicious for everyone.