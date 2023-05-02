Bitcoin Price Near $28,000 Will It Be Its All-time High?

Cryptocurrency news has shown that their prices have only appeared to retrace on Friday as the recent bitcoin rallies stall. Bitcoin briefly lost its $28,000 level on 21 April. It was said at the Fintech conference that “the U.S. Crypto has seen the significant market potential, but we haven’t yet fully seen the regulatory clarity that is needed. Gary Gensler, who is the chairman of the SEC, defended the actions of crypto firms during the House Financial Services Committee, saying that he had never seen an area so full of laws to be written by Congress. be non-compliant as well. This has to be repeatedly confirmed in the courts. We may not see the U.S. for a few years. Regulatory clarity appears to be emerging in full You must consider this before investing any time anywhere in the world. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this trading platform is a great option for buying and selling Bitcoin, click here to know more about this trading platform.

The Wall Street Journal said Republicans echoed all complaints involving crypto firms that its current rules are completely vague. Talking about recent days, most of the coins that have been able to escape from the grip of the bears in the crypto market are the ones that have broken out of the upward consolidation. According to statistics from cryptocurrency market tracker Coingeckos, at the time of this blog, BTC has halved its $28K target — its highest level from 9 months ago — and is currently trading at $27,519.

Crypto: Cushion Against Inflation

However, to some analysts, the rate raise may enhance consumer interest in cryptocurrencies as they look to diversify their portfolios and protect themselves from a possible downturn in the economy. This is so because digital currencies are frequently utilised to store assets and act as a hedge against inflation. The effects of a Federal Reserve rate increase on the crypto market are complex and can vary depending on several factors, including the precise economic circumstances at the time of the rate hike and user mentality. A lot of investors hoping to boost the returns on their portfolios are eagerly awaiting the next movement in the price of bitcoin. This anticipated price is consistent with specialist predictions for Bitcoin from 2023 to 2027.

Cryptocurrency Price Action

On the morning of 21 April, bitcoin traded as high as $28,200. Bitcoin appeared to be climbing above $30,000 over the past 10 months. The value of cryptocurrencies has seen a rise of up to 70% this year. Ethereum dropped overnight, dropping below $1,900 to $1,915 on Friday morning. After reaching a peak of $2,139 on Sunday, its highest level since 15 May, Ethereum has fallen in 4 of the previous 5 days and circled about $2,000 this week. ETH rose above $2,000 for the very first time in a year following its Shanghai switch to a PoS network last Thursday. The No. 2 cryptocurrency increased by 10.6 per cent in March and has increased by around 60 per cent year-to-date. The promise of digital currencies to act as an inflation hedge has not worked. Instead, they’re following the broad index’s direction To keep up with daily market movements, follow The Big Picture and Market Pulse.

Bitcoin emerged victorious from the banking crisis

In light of the volatility seen in the financial sector, some people say that Bitcoin is changing its whole story. The observed increases in Federal Reserve rates and inflation exert considerable influence on cryptocurrency price movements. The observed change in the Fed rate is affecting the Bitcoin market. This can significantly increase the cost of borrowing due to the increase in the rate, due to which the demand for cryptocurrencies may appear to decrease significantly, mainly because investors are looking for reliable and safe investments.

Closing thought

Investments in digital assets are extremely unstable, and although fundamental and technical indicators for cryptocurrencies may differ, users should keep their attention on the same main goals. To start, ensure your safety by knowing when to sell, take profits or reduce losses. Second, be prepared to win if the price of cryptocurrencies starts to drop.