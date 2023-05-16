Platform ’96 are uncovering the next big thing in music starting this weekend

Platform ’96 is excited to announce its departure for Stage 001. Adria Dinev, THWACK! And Gum Disease will join at the company’s debut event, at Cart and Horses: The Birthplace of Iron Maiden.Introducing Gum Disease, the queer clown punk band that will become your new favourite (or least favourite). With their crunchy guitar riffs, heavy drums, and powerful vocals, they’re guaranteed to blow your mind. Brace yourself: Gum Disease is here to make your teeth fall out!

Ready, set, THWACK-tion! This queer punk band from London is a force to be reckoned with. Their energetic performances are a perfect blend of politics, theatrics, and camp.

With a background in classical, pop, rock, and jazz training, as well as experience in Bulgarian folk music, Adria Dinev is an artist with a unique sound and style. She burst onto the streaming scene in 2020 and is currently writing contemporary pieces in English.

Event Details