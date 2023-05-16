News
Platform ’96 are uncovering the next big thing in music starting this weekend
Get ready to discover your new favourite artist at Platform ’96! The new music event was founded with a belief that every artist just needs one shot to make it big. With a relentless dedication to providing the ultimate platform for emerging talent, Platform ’96 is your go-to for discovering the freshest and most exciting acts in the game. This is the place to be for music lovers who want to stay ahead of the curve and discover the stars of tomorrow.
Platform ’96 is excited to announce its departure for Stage 001. Adria Dinev, THWACK! And Gum Disease will join at the company’s debut event, at Cart and Horses: The Birthplace of Iron Maiden.Introducing Gum Disease, the queer clown punk band that will become your new favourite (or least favourite). With their crunchy guitar riffs, heavy drums, and powerful vocals, they’re guaranteed to blow your mind. Brace yourself: Gum Disease is here to make your teeth fall out!
Ready, set, THWACK-tion! This queer punk band from London is a force to be reckoned with. Their energetic performances are a perfect blend of politics, theatrics, and camp.
With a background in classical, pop, rock, and jazz training, as well as experience in Bulgarian folk music, Adria Dinev is an artist with a unique sound and style. She burst onto the streaming scene in 2020 and is currently writing contemporary pieces in English.
Event Details
Sunday 21st May 2023 – 7pm
Venue: Cart & Horses (Birthplace of Iron Maiden)
1 Maryland Point London E15 1PF
Running Time: 3.5 hours Age: 18+ Tickets: £12.50 (online) / £15 (OTD)
Tickets are available on: Eventbrite Skiddle Outsavvy
Creative Team
Promoter: Vlad-Paul Ghilaș (he/him)
Gum Disease: Avery (he/they), Phoebe (they/them), Magnus (he/they)
THWACK!: Charlie (she/they), Prish (they/them), Blake (they/them), Chlo (she/they), Mal (she/her)
Adria Dinev (she/her)