Ethos Broking teams up with KYND to drive risk intelligence-led cyber insurance sales

KYND Limited, a provider of next-generation cyber risk management technology, today announced it has partnered with Ethos Broking, a UK-based collection of community brokers and part of the wider Ardonagh Group. This new partnership empowers Ethos Broking’s cyber insurance brokers to successfully meet challenges of increasingly dynamic market conditions and effectively boost their client acquisition and retention.

Recognising the market need, and in line with KYND’s commitment to continuously drive innovation, efficiency and success in the global cyber insurance arena, Ethos Broking’s Partners will now benefit from access to KYND START reports. Leveraging non-intrusive, immediate cyber risk intelligence combined with tailored, prioritised recommendations, Ethos Broking’s teams will be able to successfully engage with their prospective customers to champion timely cyber risk engagement and facilitate frictionless access to the cyber insurance market, as well as helping to maintain a resilient cyber posture for their organisations ahead of renewal, and strengthening client relationships.

Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Ethos Broking team as our latest business partner. The global cyber insurance market has evolved alongside cyber risk, and understanding this rapidly evolving risk is key in helping both brokers and their clients to stay on course in shifting market conditions and the high-threat digital environment. We’re looking forward to working closely together and combining our best-in-class, powerful technology with Ethos Broking Partner’s extensive industry expertise, to tackle the specific risk management needs of today’s interconnected ecosystem and to contribute to the further enhancement of cyber risk transfer.”

Paul Buckle, Commercial Director of Ethos Broking, commented: “At Ethos Broking, we’re passionate about working with partners who share our vision to provide teams and clients with the best solutions that are aligned with business, industry and market needs, particularly when it comes to such a dynamic and prevalent aspect as cyber. Partnering with cyber risk management experts KYND and leveraging their powerful, data-driven threat intelligence enables our broking partners and their clients to tackle the challenges in understanding and managing cyber risks, enhancing customer retention, driving revenue growth, and supporting the sustainable advancement of the cyber insurance market.”

About KYND

KYND is on a mission to make complex cyber risks easy to understand and

manage. KYND’s pioneering technology makes assessing, understanding, and managing cyber risks easier and quicker than ever before and is used by insurers, brokers, and their clients. Recognising one size doesn’t fit all, KYND has designed made-to-measure InsurTech products that works for any size business, from any industry, anywhere in the world.

KYND’s unparalleled cyber-risk management tools not only enable accelerated sales of cyber policies, speeds up renewal and helps control client risk but also supports better underwriting decisions by removing complexity, providing instant insight into cyber risk profile while reducing insured’s risk exposure with continuous monitoring and alerts.

For more information about KYND, visit: https://www.kynd.io/



About Ethos Broking

Ethos Broking is a collection of like-minded brokers that share similar values but retain their own DNA.

With over 750 colleagues across more than 30 offices around the UK, we pride ourselves on delivering a unique offering which is built on close relationships and aligned cultures, whilst at the same time providing our brokers with the tools to grow independently. That success is clearly demonstrated through the £348 million annual GWP that we generated in 2022.

For further information about the company and the services they offer, please visit: https://www.ethosbroking.co.uk/