Young Entrepreneur Overcomes Mental Health Disability and Achieves Investment and Award from Sir Stelios, Founder of EasyJet

Leonard Cheshire, in collaboration with the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, is thrilled to announce the winners of The Stelios Awards for Disabled Entrepreneurs 2023. This prestigious event celebrated the extraordinary achievements of disabled individuals in the world of entrepreneurship. The awards aim to foster innovation among disabled entrepreneurs, empowering them to overcome obstacles and establish thriving businesses. Leonard Cheshire, in collaboration with the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, is thrilled to announce the winners of The Stelios Awards for Disabled Entrepreneurs 2023. This prestigious event celebrated the extraordinary achievements of disabled individuals in the world of entrepreneurship. The awards aim to foster innovation among disabled entrepreneurs, empowering them to overcome obstacles and establish thriving businesses.

Among the distinguished winners is Jon Hill, a remarkable 21-year-old university student from Glasgow, who secured a major investment. Despite facing numerous challenges due to his disability, Jon’s company, JACK RYAN, has become one of the six gold standard agencies in the UK, garnering valuable partnerships with industry giants like Google and Meta. In the past year alone, JACK RYAN has achieved an astounding five-fold growth and is targeting £60 million in government contracts.

Jon’s entrepreneurial journey began during his time at university when he faced the daunting diagnosis of Bipolar disorder, fearing that he would be left behind. Determined to defy the odds, he established JACK RYAN, a business that not only defied expectations but also created a positive impact on society. Today, the company boasts offices in Glasgow’s vibrant west end and employs nine talented individuals across Glasgow and London.

The recognition and investment received by Jon Hill serve as a testament to his exceptional vision, resilience, and dedication to his craft. His story stands as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those facing disabilities, proving that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.