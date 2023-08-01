10 Touristy Things to do in Singapore

As Singapore’s passport secures its position as the most powerful passport in the world, the vibrant city-state has emerged as a top travel destination for globetrotters seeking an unforgettable experience. From iconic landmarks to cultural treasures, Singapore offers a plethora of touristy delights that cater to every traveler’s interests. Before we talk about the top attractions, let’s do a quick check-in on how to navigate Singapore and neighboring tourist destinations.

Great Connectivity and Accessibility

Singapore’s charm extends beyond its tourist attractions with its excellent bus connectivity. Travelers can easily explore the city and its outskirts via a well-developed public bus network. Not only that, but Singapore’s strategic location ensures you can effortlessly hop on a bus or ferry and venture into neighboring Malaysia and Indonesia for more exciting escapades. Not just land routes to Malaysian cities, several Indonesian islands like Batam and Bintan are just a short ferry ride away from Singapore.

Best of all, you can easily book your bus ticket and ferry ticket online to save the hassle of standing in long queues at the bus terminal. Online booking platforms like redBus make bus ticket booking a breeze, ensuring a seamless travel experience for everyone.

Let’s explore the ten must-do activities that make Singapore a captivating destination.

1. Gardens by the Bay

Immerse yourself in the wonderland of Gardens by the Bay, a futuristic garden oasis featuring Supertree Grove and the mesmerizing Cloud Forest and Flower Dome conservatories. Marvel at the stunning architecture and vibrant floral displays, creating a picturesque backdrop for memorable photographs.

2. Marina Bay Sands SkyPark

Head to the iconic Marina Bay Sands SkyPark for a breathtaking panoramic view of the city’s skyline. Perched atop the world-renowned hotel, this observation deck offers an unparalleled perspective of Singapore’s urban beauty.

3. Sentosa Island:

A trip to Singapore would be incomplete without exploring Sentosa Island. Home to Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark, Sentosa offers an array of thrilling attractions and entertainment for the entire family.

4. Merlion Park:

Pose with Singapore’s iconic symbol, the Merlion, at Merlion Park. This mythical creature, half lion and half fish, symbolizes the city’s maritime heritage and offers an ideal photo opportunity against the scenic backdrop of Marina Bay.

5. Chinatown and Little India:

Dive into the rich cultural tapestry of Singapore at Chinatown and Little India. Wander through vibrant streets adorned with colorful temples, indulge in delectable local cuisine, and shop for souvenirs and trinkets.

6. Singapore Botanic Gardens:

Escape the city’s hustle and bustle in the serene embrace of Singapore Botanic Gardens. Take a leisurely stroll through lush greenery, admire the National Orchid Garden, and unwind amidst nature’s tranquility.

7. Singapore Zoo and Night Safari:

Get up close and personal with wildlife at the world-renowned Singapore Zoo. Experience the nocturnal wonders at Night Safari, an enchanting journey through a nocturnal animal kingdom that will leave you awe-struck.

8. Orchard Road:

For shopaholics, Orchard Road is a paradise of luxury shopping and trendy boutiques. Indulge in retail therapy and savor delectable dining options that line this bustling shopping district.

9. ArtScience Museum:

Feast your eyes on the creative brilliance of ArtScience Museum, known for its captivating exhibitions that blend art, science, and technology into a captivating experience.

10. Hawker Centers:

Savor the diverse flavors of Singapore’s cuisine at its famous hawker centers. From savory Hainanese chicken rice to mouthwatering laksa, these culinary hubs offer a true taste of Singapore’s food culture.

A Must-Visit Destination

With its compelling attractions, cultural treasures, and world-class amenities, Singapore stands as a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide. Whether you’re an adventure seeker, a history enthusiast, or a food lover, Singapore’s diverse offerings promise an enriching and unforgettable journey.

As Singapore’s passport holds its status as the world’s most powerful passport, there’s no better time to explore this enchanting city-state and revel in all its charm. From iconic landmarks to culinary delights, Singapore truly captivates the hearts of those who wander its vibrant streets. Plan your trip to this extraordinary destination and create memories that will last a lifetime.