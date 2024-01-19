Italy Welcomes GUIDA.TV: A New Era of TV Listings

GUIDA.TV, an innovative TV listings platform, has been launched in Italy, marking a new era in how television is planned and viewed. Developed by On TV Tonight, the platform is renowned in America, Canada, and Australia for its popular TV guides. The platform is an ideal reference point to discover what’s on TV tonight, offering unprecedented access to television content.

GUIDA.TV aims to be the ultimate guide for Italians to explore and manage their TV viewing schedules in the increasingly diverse entertainment environment.

The platform offers a range of features, including customizable reminders, an easy-to-navigate interface, up-to-date schedules, and a user rating system for TV programs.

Glen Murphy, Managing Director of On TV Tonight, said, “Television enthusiasts in Italy will find GUIDA.TV not just a TV listings service, but an indispensable companion to their TV viewing. Whether it’s a favorite TV series, movie, sport, or children’s programs, we are committed to ensuring all Italian TV viewers are informed and ready to enjoy the best that TV has to offer.”

GUIDA.TV is planning to introduce more features, including a search engine for streaming services and mobile applications.

For more information, visit https://www.guida.tv or email assistenza@guida.tv.