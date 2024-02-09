Charge-M8 Rolls Out New Protective Barriers for EV Chargers

Charge-M8, a leading provider in EV charging solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new protective barriers for EV chargers, crafted to prevent damage from unintended vehicle impacts and to comply with UK safety standards.

This newly introduced range features six unique products, including steel quad/tri post barriers, steel U barriers in various sizes, and rubber wheel stops in two different dimensions, with prices starting at a modest £29.97 and going up to £268.97.

With Charge-M8, the protection of your valuable EV charging stations has been made remarkably simple. Not only does the company offer these products for sale, but it also provides a comprehensive installation and securing service, ensuring that your EV charging infrastructure is effectively protected and remains secure for a prolonged period.

According to the BS IET Wiring Regulations 18th Edition, under codes AG2-AG3, areas susceptible to medium or high impact should have reinforced protection installed. The IET Code of Practice for the Installation of EV Charging Equipment mandates that equipment in public areas must be capable of withstanding impacts of at least AG2 severity, as per BS76741 (18th Edition). Charge-M8’s best practice recommendation includes the use of robust tyre stops as an initial measure of protection, supplemented by impact barriers as a secondary line of defence for instances where tyre stops are overlooked or when a vehicle’s overhang surpasses their protective capabilities.

Julian Smith, CEO of Charge-M8 said: “Since launching Charge-M8 impact protection range we’ve received an overwhelming response from the trade and will expand the range further throughout 2024. The high quality of the products and speed of delivery are the two areas that have been praised in particular which is very pleasing to hear.

The product range came into existence when we were trying to source a consistent supply of impact barriers and tyre stops at an acceptable cost. After numerous cancelled orders, mostly due to incorrect stock availability it seemed like the obvious thing to do was to source our own range and as well as using these for our own projects, offer the range to the wider EV installer network. We’re pleased to be able to help and give peace of mind that their assets are well protected.”

Designed with the intention of protecting EV equipment, these barriers also have broad applications, such as delineating spaces or creating safety zones, making them ideal for use in warehouses, storage areas, industrial plants, and parking facilities.

The product line is ready for immediate online ordering. For bulk order discounts, installers are encouraged to contact Charge-M8’s Technical Experts, who can provide bespoke advice to meet specific needs. Simply call or fill out the enquiry form on the Charge-M8 website for more information.

For more information and case studies from Charge-M8 please visit: www.charge-m8.com