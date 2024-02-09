Charge-M8 Rolls Out New Protective Barriers for EV Chargers
Charge-M8, a leading provider in EV charging solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new protective barriers for EV chargers, crafted to prevent damage from unintended vehicle impacts and to comply with UK safety standards.
This newly introduced range features six unique products, including steel quad/tri post barriers, steel U barriers in various sizes, and rubber wheel stops in two different dimensions, with prices starting at a modest £29.97 and going up to £268.97.
With Charge-M8, the protection of your valuable EV charging stations has been made remarkably simple. Not only does the company offer these products for sale, but it also provides a comprehensive installation and securing service, ensuring that your EV charging infrastructure is effectively protected and remains secure for a prolonged period.
According to the BS IET Wiring Regulations 18th Edition, under codes AG2-AG3, areas susceptible to medium or high impact should have reinforced protection installed. The IET Code of Practice for the Installation of EV Charging Equipment mandates that equipment in public areas must be capable of withstanding impacts of at least AG2 severity, as per BS76741 (18th Edition). Charge-M8’s best practice recommendation includes the use of robust tyre stops as an initial measure of protection, supplemented by impact barriers as a secondary line of defence for instances where tyre stops are overlooked or when a vehicle’s overhang surpasses their protective capabilities.
Designed with the intention of protecting EV equipment, these barriers also have broad applications, such as delineating spaces or creating safety zones, making them ideal for use in warehouses, storage areas, industrial plants, and parking facilities.
The product line is ready for immediate online ordering. For bulk order discounts, installers are encouraged to contact Charge-M8’s Technical Experts, who can provide bespoke advice to meet specific needs. Simply call or fill out the enquiry form on the Charge-M8 website for more information.
For more information and case studies from Charge-M8 please visit: www.charge-m8.com or to book an appointment email sales@charge-m8.com or call 0333 242 3328