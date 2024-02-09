Pioneering Patient Care with Smart Technology at Medicana Health Group

In the heart of Türkiye, Medicana Health Group stands out as a pioneer in patient care, anchored in a profound commitment to understand and fulfill patient needs through the integration of smart technologies. This strategic approach ensures that every patient receives a personalised and well-coordinated care experience.

In a world where technological innovation and digitalisation are key to transforming industries, Medicana Health Group, a leader in healthcare provision, has embraced telemedicine, wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, and genomics to revolutionise its approach to patient care.

The group utilises the extensive data collected from these technologies to improve its operational efficiencies, aiming to enhance patient experiences, elevate the standard of service delivery, and foster health education.

The cornerstone of Medicana’s patient care philosophy is providing customised care and dedicated attention throughout the patient’s healthcare journey, ensuring a tailored and in-depth care experience.

Exploiting Technology and Digitalisation for Superior Patient-Centric Care

With the healthcare IT market expected to witness significant growth, projecting a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 and estimated to reach USD 1,834.3 billion by 2030 as per Grand View Research, Medicana Health Group is seizing this opportunity through strategic IT enhancements and the digitalisation of healthcare services. This strategy enables the offering of online consultations, immediate appointment scheduling, and rapid access to medical histories and diagnostic outcomes, effectively eliminating the typical delays encountered in healthcare settings. Medicana’s digital initiatives also include streamlined online payment mechanisms, rapid prescription fulfilment services, and immediate access to test and imaging results.

Additionally, Medicana Health Group is a forerunner in providing state-of-the-art healthcare services, such as digital second opinions for surgical interventions and all-encompassing online rehabilitation and physical therapy services, augmented by AI. The group’s digital services also cover a comprehensive range of online home care services, offering educational resources from childcare to elderly care, thus ensuring sustained, accessible healthcare support for individuals through all stages of life.

Dedication to Environmental Sustainability and SDG 3

“Digital transformation facilitates quicker, more targeted, and cost-effective patient outcomes, significantly contributing to the betterment of society and aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages. In tandem with these efforts, our commitment to environmental sustainability, evident in our adoption of eco-friendly practices across our operations—from utilising green energy like wind and solar to implementing paperless hospital systems—further underscores the belief that a healthy planet is foundational to sustaining healthy populations,” remarked Reha Özkaya, a Member of the Board at Medicana Health Group.

Focusing on Value-Based Care for Outstanding Patient Outcomes

At Medicana, patient-centred care involves a comprehensive approach that addresses the entire spectrum of patient needs, from the physical to the emotional. This means involving patients in their care planning, offering customised care strategies, and ensuring a seamless, transparent, and empowering experience within the healthcare framework.

To address the challenges posed by an ageing population and the increasing preference for home-based care, Medicana provides a broad array of services designed for elderly patients, including home-based post-surgical care, telemedicine follow-ups, and remote monitoring, ensuring convenience and ongoing, effective health management for the elderly demographic.

Medicana Health Group boasts a network of 16 hospitals situated across seven major cities in Türkiye, annually providing care to a diverse patient population exceeding 5.5 million people from Türkiye and around the world.