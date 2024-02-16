Jaz Ampaw-Farr Delivers Empowering Keynote at BT Headquarters to Celebrate Care-Experienced Youths

In a moving ceremony at BT’s London Headquarters, 140 distinguished young people with care experience were celebrated for their achievements. The event was made even more memorable by the keynote speech from Jaz Ampaw-Farr, who drew from her own life in foster care to inspire the audience. Her multifaceted career as a motivational speaker, educator, TV presenter, and entrepreneur added depth to her message, encouraging the youths to embrace their potential.

Ampaw-Farr shared her thoughts, saying, “There are lots of reasons children end up in care, and absolutely none of them include the child being broken! The skills I learned navigating foster homes, education, and homelessness as a child and teenager are the same skills I applied in my journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur. I’m honoured to be part of these awards and shine a light on the fantastic work of The Virtual School.”

Her story, from overcoming early life challenges to achieving global recognition, exemplifies the impact of perseverance and education. Ampaw-Farr’s collaborations and her work with Be Human First Ltd emphasize her commitment to empowering others.

With her book release and the upcoming documentary, Ampaw-Farr’s message of hope and resilience is set to reach an even wider audience.