Zan Life Coaching’s 2024 Renaissance: Pioneering Mental Wellbeing and Mastery of Living

Zan Life Coaching, conceived by Suzanne Jenkins in 2022, proudly announces its 2024 resurgence with a deepened focus on mental wellbeing and the mastery of living. With 14 years under her belt volunteering and working in mental health charities, Suzanne Jenkins is set to redefine the coaching sphere.

Her extensive work in mental health charities, addressing complex issues like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and schizophrenia, has inspired her to help individuals harness the power of a positive mindset for life transformation.

Suzanne initially organised three workshops, composed of six sessions each, targeted at caregivers of those with Dementia and Alzheimer’s. These workshops, designed and conducted by Suzanne, aimed to highlight the critical role of caregivers and the importance of their own mental health.

The re-launch is marked by the debut of the “Life Mastery Accelerator,” a two-day workshop that centres around Suzanne’s innovative “Life Mastery Blueprint.” This detailed plan is built on six foundational steps — Psychology, Perception, Process, Perform, Proceed, and Provide — guiding individuals towards a comprehensive and empowered approach to life.

Suzanne’s remarkable story of overcoming challenges and achieving success will be featured in an upcoming publication by Nick Staab, UK’s esteemed Sales Expert, and his Sales Academy, alongside narratives of other industry leaders. The book aims to inspire with tales of perseverance and triumph in the face of adversity.

Suzanne’s approach to coaching is deeply influenced by her own experiences. Initially thriving in the finance and IT sectors, she faced a significant health challenge in 2008 with a diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis, which severely impacted her mental and physical health and led to a series of five suicide attempts. Her road to recovery included treatment at the Priory and subsequent volunteer work.

Now, as a committed life coach, Suzanne holds a variety of qualifications, including Level 2 Counselling and certifications from the American Boards of Neurolinguistic Programming, Timeline Therapy, Rebecca Lockwood Academy’s Breakthrough Training, and Hypnotherapy.

Her unique coaching technique has already shown to be impactful, with clients reporting significant personal growth after just three sessions using the B.A.C.E.S technique.

Suzanne shares her vision, saying: “My duty is to assist others who are having similar struggles or navigating challenges in life. My firm belief is that everyone deserves a happy life. Your circumstances do not define you. You can transform your life with the right help, if you seek it out.”

For further details, engage with the “Live Your Life on Your Terms” Facebook Group or contact Suzanne at Suzanne.jenkins98@gmail.com.