Quiznos Announces $5,000 Spring Break Sub Odyssey for the Most Devoted Fans

The celebrated sandwich chain Quiznos is initiating an extraordinary spring break road trip contest, promising a whopping $5,000 to the individual who can claim the title of visiting the most Quiznos locations and purchasing a sub from each, between March 21 and April 30, 2024.

The competition doesn’t end there; $1,500 and $500 are up for grabs for those securing second and third places, respectively. In addition, adventurers who cross the threshold of more than 10 Quiznos outlets and can verify their visits with receipts or images will be eligible for a special Quiznos t-shirt (available while stocks last).

Contest rules stipulate that entrants must exhibit evidence of their patronage at any of the over 150 Quiznos establishments in the US, alongside a photograph of the receipt to confirm their sub purchase.

Sheila Zimmerman, REGO Restaurant Group VP of Marketing, stated: “We wish there was a Quiznos in every town in the country, but there isn’t – yet. This has led to some of our dedicated fans driving extraordinary distances to get the world’s best subs. We want to honor those who are making the drive for their favourite subs by creating the ultimate road trip.

“There are more than 150 Quiznos restaurants on the 2900-mile trip between New Haven, Connecticut and San Clemente, CA – but how you make the trip is in your hands. We’ve provided a few suggested itineraries for inspiration. Happy spring break!”