Trio of New Franchise Outlets Announced by Castle Rock Hormone Health in Northern Colorado

Castle Rock Hormone Health, a pioneering franchise in hormone health, has already marked significant growth this year with the announcement of four new franchise establishments in Colorado.

Castle Rock Hormone Health, originating from Colorado, is set to expand its presence with three additional locations. The expansion into the northern Colorado area is being led by franchise associate Dr. Brad Sisson, with forthcoming sites in South Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins, and Greeley.

“Our team is excited to welcome Dr. Brad Sisson into the Castle Rock family. Dr. Sisson has been practicing medicine in northern Colorado for over 30 years and is excited to begin his journey with us in this quickly growing field. His dedication to the company is evident by his initial commitment to these three locations,” expressed Chief Executive Officer Chris Stolzman. “We are confident in everything Dr. Brad Sisson brings to the table and are looking forward to seeing these locations grow with him at the helm.”

Following closely on the heels of this announcement is the news of another addition to the franchise’s expansion, with the imminent opening of a new Castle Rock Hormone Health in Centennial, which will be managed by franchisee Chris Logan.

“The entire franchise model gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to invest in a cutting-edge concept in the health industry,” highlighted Dr. Lee Moorer, Castle Rock’s Chief Medical Officer and the brand’s co-founder alongside Stolzman. Franchise partners benefit from a thorough training scheme that covers the latest techniques and industry benchmarks, in addition to marketing support, branding, operational assistance, ongoing research and development, and essential vendor liaisons.

“For those interested in investing in the health and wellness industry, hormone optimization is one of the best trajectories out there. Castle Rock offers a synergistic approach to business that benefits all participants in a positive way,” stated Dr. Moorer. “Employees feel great about being a part of the business, resulting in low staff turnover and great relationship building with our clientele. Customers are highly satisfied and feel great, producing strong customer loyalty. All these things result in a positive work environment, strong profitability, and a business that franchisees feel great about owning.”

The franchise is actively seeking applications from prospective franchisees nationwide, particularly those based in Colorado, the broader Las Vegas vicinity, and certain areas in Florida. For more details, visit https://www.castlerockfranchise.com.

About Castle Rock Hormone Health

Castle Rock Hormone Health is a cutting-edge hormone optimization facility. Founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has since served over 2500 patients and has been featured on Fox 31 in Denver. To find out more about Castle Rock Hormone Health, visit https://www.castlerockfranchise.com or httsp://www.castlerockmenshealth.com.