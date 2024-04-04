A Decade and a Half of Partnership: INTO University Partnerships and Oregon State University’s Global Educational Impact

Celebrating a significant milestone, INTO University Partnerships and Oregon State University (OSU) are marking 15 years of a collaboration that has been pivotal in transforming the educational experiences of international students globally.

Founded in 2008, the partnership aimed to extend the global reach of OSU and has succeeded in providing a comprehensive range of academic support and services to international students. This includes direct entry and specialized preparatory courses across all undergraduate areas, as well as a vast array of postgraduate programs, catapulting OSU into the top 1.4% of universities worldwide and securing a position among the top 20% in the US for the earning potential of its graduates.

The INTO OSU Centre, situated in the heart of OSU’s historic campus, operates as a lively hub for academic and personal development, supported by the committed efforts of its staff and faculty.

This innovative center in the US has played a crucial role in the academic achievements of over 11,900 international students from over 155 countries, enabling them to excel in their chosen fields of study. INTO OSU-supported students have also achieved representation across all 11 of OSU’s academic colleges at the doctoral level.

Edward Feser, Provost and Executive Vice President at Oregon State University and a member of the INTO OSU Board, shared: “In 15 years of collaboration, the INTO Oregon State University partnership helped bring more than 12,000 international students to OSU. This has strengthened the university by enriching the intercultural experiences of domestic students; providing support for faculty hires, infrastructure, and study abroad opportunities; influencing improvements to our academic program mix; and elevating OSU’s global visibility and brand.”

John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships, stated: “Our partnership with Oregon State University marked a real breakthrough moment in US public universities’ approach to internationalizing the student experience. We could not be prouder of our partnership and what it has accomplished. It has been a privilege to watch the life-changing experiences this great American university has delivered to the thousands of Chinese students who made Corvallis their home.”

Bob Gilmour, INTO OSU’s Executive Director, remarked: “At INTO OSU, we’re so proud of the students we have supported over the last 15 years and the range of academic, personal, and professional successes that they have gone on to achieve. Over that time, it’s really been an honor to have been a part of a team of people at INTO OSU that shows up every day to put students first and provide them with the support and experience that they deserve.

“With both INTO and OSU’s combined efforts, this pioneering Centre has played a significant role in raising the standards and expectations for international student support in higher education from application to graduation and beyond. And as a team, we at INTO OSU look forward to the next 15 years with as much passion and excitement as the day this innovative model was conceived.”

The partnership’s legacy continues with outstanding student satisfaction and retention rates. The 2020 launch of International Direct Services by OSU, offering customized academic and personal support to all international undergraduates in their initial year, has been integral to a successful start to their degree programs at OSU. Since the inception of INTO OSU, the retention rates for first-year students have notably increased to 95%.

INTO University Partnerships remains dedicated to connecting driven international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its establishment in 2005, INTO has facilitated the educational aspirations of over 150,000 students from 180 countries, helping them to secure degrees from prestigious global universities.