UK Space Agency Accelerator Invites Applications for Third Cohort of Explore Programme

The Explore programme, under the aegis of the UK Space Agency Accelerator, is once again opening its doors for applications, with the third cohort set to commence on the 8th of April. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the UK Space Agency, Entrepreneurial Spark, and Exotopic, with additional backing from industry giants such as Frazer Nash Consultancy, Alden Legal, Satellite Finance Network, Deloitte, and Know Space.

Since its inception in 2021, the Explore programme has been instrumental in nurturing 63 out of a total of 108 aspiring space entrepreneurs, guiding them from conceptual ideas to the launch of their space businesses. The programme is now on the hunt for its third group of trailblazing, early-stage entrepreneurs eager to dive into the commercial space sector.

Designed as a nine-week accelerator sprint, the Explore programme is aimed at individuals making their debut in the commercial space industry. It is an ideal platform for inventors keen on building scalable enterprises or entrepreneurs from related sectors with revolutionary ideas for the space industry. Through the programme, participants will lay the essential foundations for a high-growth space business.

Enrollees will benefit from state-of-the-art business growth tools and personalised support from experts in entrepreneurial growth, embarking on a 5-week intensive action sprint. Upon completion, cohort members will emerge with a definitive action plan and access to a vast network to propel their space ventures forward.

Portia Bircher, Business Support and Growth Manager at the UK Space Agency, shared her excitement about the programme’s continued success:

“I am thrilled that the Explore programme is entering its third iteration. The UK space sector relies on continuous innovation, and the Explore programme is effectively addressing this by championing and supporting newcomers to the space sector. This year, we are supporting a cohort of 30 entrepreneurs to reach their potential within space.”

For individuals poised to make a significant leap into the commercial space sector or for those who know someone aiming to cultivate a growth business within the space industry, the Explore programme serves as an ideal launchpad for realising these business ambitions. The application deadline is the 31st of May 2024, and with limited places available, interested parties are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply now at https://www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/explore.