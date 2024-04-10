‘Get Into The Classroom’: Principal Resourcing’s Answer to Yorkshire’s School Staffing Shortfall

Principal Resourcing, a specialist in education recruitment from Yorkshire, has introduced the ‘Get Into The Classroom‘ programme as a strategic response to the critical shortage of school support staff.

March 2024 statistics reveal a concerning trend, with 20% of teaching assistant roles across the UK lying vacant, contributing to a significant drop in school support personnel. The vacancy issue is particularly severe in the East Riding of Yorkshire, with a 19% gap.

In an effort to address this shortfall, Principal Resourcing is providing complimentary training for roles such as teaching assistants or cover supervisors, targeting individuals in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who may lack a PGCE or similar educational qualifications but possess relevant transferable skills.

Becky Scott, a beneficiary of Principal Resourcing’s programme, shared her insights: “The transferable skills that I realised I had from being in healthcare were person-centred care, being nurturing, and being able to build positive, trusting relationships.”

With this programme, Principal Resourcing aims to alleviate the pressing need for more school support staff by equipping its candidates with specialised classroom abilities, thereby expanding the pool of available teaching assistants and cover supervisors.

Addressing the broader challenges in teacher recruitment, Michelle Grassby, Principal Resourcing’s Director, remarked: “The need for qualified teachers in schools continues to be an issue, especially in certain subjects and in certain geographical areas.”

“While many teaching posts do get filled from schools’ own recruitment, the problems lie when sickness occurs and then certain subject specialists are not available. Maths, science and MFL continue to be a shortage area. Sickness can occur in any subject area and we, a supply agency, need to ensure we have a wide range of subject specialists available to cover in these cases.”

Principal Resourcing has two in-house trainers who collectively have 35 years of classroom experience. Training can be tailored to roles in SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) settings, to roles in primary or secondary education, or even to roles with specific schools.

Participants are expected to commit to a comprehensive training regimen, involving at least ten hours of instruction, homework, and mentoring, culminating in their inclusion in Principal Resourcing’s pool of school-ready candidates.

Kerry Holt, Principal Resourcing Candidate Development and Wellbeing Manager said: “There is a huge shortage in support staff for schools, especially for working 1-1 with individual students who have additional needs.

“Using the benefits of my 20 years plus experience in schools, I provide candidates with bespoke training in a wide range of subjects.They bring their skills, and I add to those skills, tooling them up for the classroom. This training provides schools with additional support staff and candidates with the real opportunity to enjoy a career in the classroom that they might not have thought possible.”